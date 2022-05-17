Swan’s Island: COVID-19 cases are rising on-island

Donna Wiegle, our island’s appointed local public health officer, provides us with important updates and resources for our continuing battle with COVID-19: “I want to inform you that the Swan’s Island community is once again experiencing a high level of confirmed COVID-19 cases involving both children and adults. Our county, Hancock, is one of eight counties out of 16 in the state listed as HIGH for community level cases. As of May 9, Maine has the second highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the United States, behind Rhode Island.

If you have symptoms or have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please get tested and follow the Maine CDC guidelines found at www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc. If you do not have home tests, you can get a test done at the Mill Pond Health Center. Call me at home at (207) 526-4101 to arrange testing.

The Maine CDC has not implemented mandatory mask wearing at this point but is suggesting the following due to the high level of transmission: Wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if you have symptoms. Please follow the recommendations to keep yourself, your family and our community members safe.

Order home tests for free at www.covid.gov/tests and receive more information at the U.S. CDC website at www.cdc.gov.”

Lisa Dillon Beliveau invites us to summer fun: “Hello Friends of Swan’s Island Yacht Club! Membership information emails were sent out recently. If you didn’t receive one and would like information about our club, the most inclusive yacht club in the world, please email [email protected].”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Brett D. Smith who passed away on Wednesday, May 4. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at 306 Peninsula Drive, Mariaville. We thank Tammy Tripler for continuing to create her beautiful floral arrangements during this difficult time, brightening other people’s days and honoring her brother’s memory.

Cammie Phalan is looking for a hard-working team player at the ferry terminal: “We are looking for someone to round out the Swan’s Island Ferry terminal crew! Feel free to stop by or call (207) 526-4273 for more information. Here is the link to apply: https://mainebhr.hire.trakstar.com/jobs/fk02jp6.”

Bob Lavoie reminds us that “paid parking began Monday, May 16, and passes are available for sale by purchasing daily, weekly or monthly as alternatives. Whichever you choose, the pass must be easily viewable.”

Theresa Munch encourages us, “Spread the word, please. The Swan’s Island Educational Achievement Trust Fund is still accepting applications. If you have a child or relative in college or vocational school, please consider applying. Contact the town office at [email protected] for an application. Paper copies will also be set out in the town office hallway on the bench next to the Annual Town Reports. The new deadline is May 25. Thank you.”

Theresa also gives us a town office mask update: “Owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Maine and specifically on the island, the Swan’s Island Select Board has determined that wearing a mask is required at the town office.”

Happy birthday to Chelsea Riedel, Andy Whitman, Briella Jean Mauger and Leo Bridenstine. Anniversary blessings to Lester and Nevora Stanley.

