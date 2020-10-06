Swan’s Island: Correct polling place is Swan’s Island Town Office 

We thank Gwen May for providing Swan’s Island residents with information about our voting options: “Please understand that this is an informational notice only and that I am not advocating for either absentee or in-person voting. In regard to absentee voting, I provide detailed answers to some of the many questions being asked. It does not matter to me or my workers how you vote as long as you are comfortable with the process and know it is pretty foolproof to vote absentee for those who choose not to come to the polls for whatever reason.

If a registered voter of Swan’s Island wishes to vote absentee, they can call me and ask for a ballot or they can pick up an application in the Town Office hallway and either mail it to me or bring it by. Alternatively, you may go online at apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl and fill out the form. If you prefer this way, I will get notification by email immediately, print out the form, verify that you are a registered voter and enter it into the Maine central voting list. There are no chances of duplicates with this process. When the ballots arrive in mid–October, I will send a ballot to each person who has applied, entering the date and time sent on the application and entering the information into the central voting system. When it is returned to me, I write the date and time received on the back of the envelope below where you have signed, and again will enter it into the system that it has been returned. The unopened envelope then goes into a box in alphabetical order and put in the vault until Election Day. On Election Day, usually around 2 p.m., the warden retrieves the box of ballots, reads the voter‘s name aloud so the name is checked off on the incoming voting list, slits the envelope and deposits the ballot directly into the same ballot box that is used for those voting in person and in the same manner. The warden returns the empty envelopes to me to be sealed in a box until they can be destroyed, per state law. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. If you want to vote absentee but still aren’t comfortable about the mail, you are free to email, text, message or call me if you want to know when I send the ballot to you and I can do the same when it is received back to me if that would make you feel better. Another voting option is to vote in person when I am in the office if you want to avoid the crowds. That type of voting follows the same procedure as absentee voting.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can do it when you come to the polls, but it will be less time consuming if you come see me before that as the [number of] people will be limited inside the building. Polls will be open on Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Swan’s Island Town Office. Please note that the Portland Press Herald’s information about the location of the Swan’s Island polling place, found in the Oct. 1 edition of the Mount Desert Islander is incorrect; the correct polling place is the Swan’s Island Town Office, not the Stonington one.“

Chelsea Riedel excites us with some Halloween fun: “It’s that spooky time of year! P.I.K.‘s Halloween festivities will be online this year owing to CDC guidelines. To make it fun, we have activities each week for the children to participate in and enjoy. We can’t wait to see all the entries!

Week one (Oct. 3-29) is the Spooky Scavenger Hunt that happens once each week. Sign up by having an adult private message the P.I.K. Facebook page to receive the first clue. Try to find the spooky object/character of the week somewhere on the island, take a picture with the item and private message it to the P.I.K. page to receive the following week’s clue. Each child who participates in finding at least one of the scavenger hunt items by submitting a photo privately will receive a goody bag from P.I.K. filled with fun Halloween surprises.

Week two (Oct. 10-16) is the Eerie Art Contest. Submit your haunted artwork by messaging the P.I.K. Facebook page or by emailing P.I.K. at [email protected]. If you need help submitting, please contact Chelsea Riedel. Please use 8.5x11 paper (regular copy paper or cardstock). Place your first and last name, and grade, if applicable, on the back of the artwork so that it cannot be seen in the photo. Only send one photo/artwork per child. We ask that the children stick to markers, pens, pencils, crayons or colored pencils; to keep it fair to everyone, stickers/glitter/glue may not be used. The photos will be organized into age/grade groups and each category’s top three drawings will receive a ribbon for first, second or third place. Artwork will be chosen by the public by liking the child’s artwork photo on the P.I.K. Facebook page (each adult can only cast one vote per age/grade group).“

Happy Birthday to Gary Farley, Norman K. Burns, Lawrence Smith, Jil Lewis, Shaun Gilbert LeMoine, Denise Boisvert and Charlotte Joyce Riedel.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.