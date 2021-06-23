Swan’s Island: Copies of “The Island Reader” are available now 

Coffee Love teaser alert! Gary Rainford updates us on our favorite takeout: “Inventory is arriving. Guatemalan coffee beans are roasted. Morton’s Moo ice cream connection is in place (ice cream two nights a week this season). Opening day is July 14. Sorry for the late start, but the boss has summer camp in northern California. See you soon.”

Iver Lofving‘s watercolor classes started this past Thursday and will run every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $20 and the classes meet at Iverstudio. No experience is necessary and all materials are provided. For more information, please call Iver at (207) 313-9093.

We extend our deepest condolences to Kathy Clark, other family and friends upon the death of Roy Clark on Tuesday, June 15. There was a graveside service for him on Monday, June 21, at the Rose Hill Cemetery on Swan’s Island.

Jessica Harrington encourages us to come see the Lobster and Marine Museum exhibits now that the museum is open for the 2021 season. “We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are currently for sale for the quilt raffle. This raffle benefits our building project and exhibit displays and the drawing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 18. Tickets are available at the museum, TIMS and the library.”

Howard Dentremont reminds us that the Swan’s Island Lobster Conservation Area meeting with the Maine DMR is today, Thursday, June 24, 1 p.m. at Odd Fellow’s Hall.

Douglas Cornman informs us: “Maine Seacoast Mission’s ‘The Island Reader’ is available now. Celebrating poetry, prose, photography and art, 2021 marks 15 years that Maine islanders have shared their creativity and creative voice through the pages of ‘The Island Reader.’ Sustaining Islands, this year’s theme, highlights islanders’ excellence as stewards of island resources and place. ‘The Island Reader’ is available free of charge. Please consider a donation when ordering your copy. Your gift will directly help pay for publishing and printing costs. Order your copy at www.seacoastmission.org/2021/05/31. A huge thank you to this year’s contributing writers and artists; please order your contributor copy through the above link.”

Happy birthday to Ted Fletcher, Hope Joy LeMoine, Myron “Sonny” Sprague Jr. and Kimberly Haller. Anniversary blessings to Anna and Nathan Ward, Tom and Diann Hindman, Autumn and Kyle Staples, Robert and Barbara Gardner, Jake and June Rabatin, and Kenny and Angie LeMoine.

