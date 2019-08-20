Swan’s Island: Consider donating blood

When returning home the other day from his work on the ferry, my husband Karl Haller informed me that an outstanding young man, Elijah Joyce, had left for college. Elijah was accompanied by his mother Sarah and sister Olivia. He will study at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., and we could not be prouder of him.

Emmie McKay Sawyer conveys her gratitude: “Thank you to everyone who cooked, baked, bid, and won in regards to the Island Camp fund pie/dessert auction. Together, you raised $1,430. An especially big thank you goes to Shepard Walker for being our auctioneer; we appreciate you!”

Tammy Tripler encourages us: “Please help us save lives by donating blood here on the island this September. There will be a Swan’s Island Community Blood Drive at the Swan’s Island School, 16 Rose Hill Road, on Friday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ‘Swans Island’ to schedule an appointment. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.”

Serena Walker invites us to a Baptist Women’s Prayer Breakfast at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23. All are welcome to this event held in the annex of the Baptist church.

Pam Ames is in a nursing facility and would love to receive cards. Her address is Springbrook, 300 Spring Street, Westbrook, ME 04092.

Happy birthday to Sonja Philbrook, Wayne LeMoine, Sarah Lane, Daniel V. Johnson, Jenny Solotaroff, Bruce MacDonald, Pumpkin LeMoine, Nevora Stanley, Terry A. Staples, Jeffrey L. Ellison, Ho Youn “Lily” Ellison, Keyona Colbeth Bridenstine and extra special wishes for Carol Seavey on August 25. Belated anniversary blessings to Peter Phillips and Sue Dwyer. Anniversary blessings to Chris and Lindsay Carlson.

