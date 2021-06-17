Swan’s Island: Congratulations to all our island graduates 

I am grateful to Marilyn Sawyer for providing me with the names of our high school graduates. Congratulations to Johnny Rozenski, Ben Treadwell, Brad Pelkey, Jackson Laws, Olivia Joyce, Hannah Joy and Sage Dentremont. We are proud of you and look forward to hearing about your many future accomplishments.

Our eighth-grade graduates recently had an outdoor ceremony and we congratulate them as well: Sadie Joyce, Hope LeMoine, Shaylin May, Meri Rainford, Savanah Hedgepath and Morgan Matthews.

Jeanne Hoyle delights us with yummy news: “Our first fundraising dinner at the Swan’s Island Baptist Church in nearly two years will be on Saturday, June 26, starting at 5 p.m. Take-out will be available. The meal is seafood chowder, biscuits, blueberry cake, macaroni and cheese, salads and other desserts. We are not sure how much food to prepare, so please let us know if you are planning to attend, with how many will be in your party. Posters will be placed around the island. Please either email Nancy Colbeth at [email protected] or call her cell phone at (207) 460-2513. Thank you in advance for your help.”

Michelle Joy warned us. Donna Wiegle updated us. Kathleen Lemoine gives us a link. The browntail moth caterpillars hatched out a few weeks ago and seem to be all over the island. The browntail moth caterpillar has tiny poisonous hairs that cause dermatitis similar to poison ivy on sensitive individuals. People may develop dermatitis from direct contact with the caterpillar or indirectly from contact with airborne hairs. The hairs may cause dangerous respiratory issues. Learn more at the Maine CDC/Department of Health and Human Services’ website on Maine.gov. For anyone wanting to help update the state’s information on the browntail moth invasion, here is a survey to fill out: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/btmreport.

Terry Staples extends his gratitude “to everyone who made all the events around supplying our Bread of Life food bank possible. It does take a village. Thank you Billy Banks for the use of the truck and to Dexter Lee who will always go when I’m in a bind (even if he is old and decrepit like me). Thank you to my brother Peter who came back from camp to help us load the truck at Good Shepherd, and especially for having rope in your truck to tie the overflow that we had piled up. Thank you so much to those who showed up to help us unload at the food pantry. You have no idea the feeling of relief we feel when we arrive to find people waiting to help us unload. Thank you all!”

Happy birthday to Jeanne Hoyle, Karen Ann Martin, Gloria Mae Green, Serena Staples Walker, Agnes Robinson, Victoria Buswell, Fionn Moynihan Stinson, Spencer Paul Rose, Jill Andreas Philbrook, Ed Schwabe and Mason Scott Staples. Anniversary blessings to Rick and Robin DuBois on June 20, Virginia and Jacques Cesbron and Kevin and Rebekah Treadwell-Qu.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.