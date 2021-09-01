Swan’s Island: Community welcomes new school principal 

As we wish Crystal DaGraca a fond farewell and much success in her role as principal at Trenton Elementary School, we welcome the new Swan’s Island School principal, Hayley Fenton. She shares a little about herself with us: “I live in Ellsworth with my three children – Fiona, Leea and Elijah. I grew up in Lamoine, attended Northern Illinois University for college, and began my teaching career in New Orleans. This is my fourth year with AOS 91. I am also serving as the principal for Cranberry Isles School and Frenchboro School. I am very excited about this school year and getting to know the Swan’s Island Community!” Welcome to our community, Principal Fenton.

Recent graduate Marilyn Sawyer will ship off to Coast Guard boot camp in Cape May, N.J., at the end of September, and she plans to study engineering. We are proud of you, Marilyn, and know that you will have great success in your endeavors.

We thank Chelsea Riedel for getting our young children set up to receive books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. She describes what is needed next: “The next step to get the Dolly Parton Imagination Library on the island is to get sponsors/funding. The money raised is just to pay shipping costs to get the free books shipped to each child. We must raise enough to pay for five years of shipping costs at a book per month/per child. Right now we are looking at raising enough money for approximately 12 children. Any amount of donation will be most appreciated! Checks can be made out to me and mailed to Chelsea Riedel, Swan’s Island, ME 04685.”

Bob Kennedy announces the 2nd Annual Swan’s Island Marathon. “Save the date of Saturday, Sept. 4, for a 26.2-mile run around Swan’s Island. Proceeds will benefit the Swan’s Island charity of your choice. Consider joining me and let me know via Facebook if you are interested.”

It has been a special delight watching all the ‘goings on’ across the street at the new location for the historical society. What a fun and community-spirited place the old Methodist Church has become, and the volunteers are quickly becoming celebrities with their Facebook videos for the society. Gwen May shares the latest news for SIHS with us: “The Historical Society will be featuring Tom Hindman‘s photos. Our hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m., so stop on by and see if you or your loved ones from the 1980s, or perhaps your favorite place on the Island, are on display. You might see pictures of faces long gone or your own face as a child which will bring back such good memories.

We had another successful ice cream social during the hottest day of the year. Thank you to all who came by. Some came for ice cream and some came to browse through our collection. We plan to be open until the cold weather forces us to close the doors, so come take a stroll through, sit down and read a memory or a transcribed interview and enjoy a relaxing afternoon.

Our collection of photos online has exceeded 2,200. We have so many more to add but we need people to enter the data. See if you or your relatives are in the collection by going to https://swanshistory.pastperfectonline.com/. Enjoy the old houses, scenes, stories and people. We are looking for volunteers to help with interviews, transcribe, help with accessioning, prepare the website with Dale Joyce, write grants, open our doors more hours, and so many other varied things to do. If you have an interest in Swan’s Island and its history, please stop by or contact Nancy Carter, Gwen May, Willa Vennema or Karen Dougherty.”

Jessica Bailey Harrington donated a gorgeous quilt made by her very own talented hands to the Lobster & Marine Museum’s recent raffle and cookout. She announces the winner: “Congratulations to Karen Birdwhistell of Kentucky! She won the quilt raffle. This summer was her first visit to Swan’s Island. Overall, we sold 338 tickets and raised over $2,800 for the museum. Thank you all for making our fundraiser a success.”

Happy birthday to Herb Haller, George Kuck and Sally Solotaroff Mirkin. Anniversary blessings to Eric and Fran Chetwynd, George Kuck and Fern Burns, Ben and Belinda Doliber, Charlie and Donna Wiegle, Jean-Jacques and Sarah Cesbron and Richie and Becky Davis.

