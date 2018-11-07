Swan’s Island: Community Thanksgiving set

I always encourage enjoying good entertainment while supporting fellow islanders. Please mark your calendars for Mount Desert Island High School’s production of “The Addams Family” which opens this weekend; dates and times for the shows are 7 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10, 16, and 17, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 17.

The cast and crew from MDI High School Drama has won numerous awards over the years, and I am proud to say that Sage Dentremont, technical productions, and Kimberly Haller (me), playing the piano in the pit, are part of this upcoming production. I hope to see many of you there!

The Swan’s Island Community Thanksgiving is a favorite event of many people. This year it will be held on Friday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m., in the Swan’s Island School gymnasium.

Jaime Rose provides us with details: “It is the time of year we are asking for food contributions towards our Island Thanksgiving. We are in need of 14 turkeys, including gravy and stuffing, along with 30 pies, please (some sugar-free ones would be helpful). We do need help with 70 pounds of the mashed potatoes this year. If you can sign up to cook/mash a 5 or 10-pound bag or more, please let me know.

“We ask everyone who plans to attend to please bring a vegetable to share, anything simple such as corn, peas, squash, sweet potato, etc., would be greatly appreciated. We need the food to please be delivered to the kitchen by 5 p.m. If you use personal dishes/cookware, we ask you please label it with your name to help with a seamless return of your item.

“If you are able to cook a turkey/stuffing/gravy or a pie, please feel free to let me know with a Facebook post or call my home between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 526-4478. This wonderful event started years ago and our community has continued to make it happen year after year. I greatly appreciate everyone’s efforts and look forward to seeing you all at our Island Thanksgiving!”

While out shopping for Thanksgiving or the holidays, check out Gary Rainford’s gig “Poet’s Voice: Gary Rainford” on Wednesday, Nov. 14, from 6-7 p.m., at the West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse, 24 Broad Street, Bangor. This is hosted by The Briar Patch Bookstore, who has teamed up with West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse to bring us a monthly poetry reading series; their first featured poet is Gary.

They write: “The coffee will be hot and the poetry will be live. Gary’s poetry collections “Salty Liquor” and “Liner Notes” will be available for sale and signing. Gary is polishing a new collection — a novel in poetry form — about his mother’s first year living with Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, check out www.garyrainford.com.”

Lucinda Lowell details an upcoming card-making class for November: “We will be making 5 Christmas Cards for $16.00. I still am at the Sprague House next to Sonny’s. This will be the last class until springtime. I have classes on Monday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 9 a.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. If you would like to join us, please contact me and, if I need to put on more times, I will try. I will also have some cards, jams, and Christmas things available that I have left over from a craft fair I did in Turner, Maine.”

Happy Birthday to Mellard Cook, Kimo Bailey, Gilbert LeMoine, Christopher N. LeMoine, Matthew Thomas Joy, and Tyler Milton Philbrook.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.