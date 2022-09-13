Swan’s Island: Community once again shows its generosity 

Jennifer Sytsma praises our island community: “Once again I’m blown away by the generosity of this community. We raised over $1,200 with the prom and owe a big thank you to the Prom Committee! You all were the brains and muscle (and lungs…so many balloons) behind this entire shindig. Thank you, Tammy Tripler, for the incredible photo backdrop and a huge thank you to everyone who came out and danced. There were so many smiles and the overwhelming consensus was that we need to do this again – so stay tuned.”

Gwen May encourages us to explore cemetery handiwork: “If you haven’t been to Rose Hill Cemetery, check out the great work that Joe Ferrannini, Walter Guptill, Gavin Savage, Bud Uber, Donald Carlson and Marsha Douty Carlson did. This is amazing and the stones that were whitened will continue to whiten for several weeks. They worked on the area that is just inside the first driveway going in…this year. Next year, you can volunteer and more will get whitened. Don’t use anything but D2 on stones. Joe’s company is Grave Stone Matters and you should check out his Facebook page.”

Fran Chetwynd is crowdsourcing photos and would like your help: “Were you at the recent celebration of the lighthouse’s 150th birthday? From the flag raising in the morning to the fireworks at night, it was a memorable day and we want to remember every detail! We have some terrific photos, but I am hoping to collect some more. If you have photos or video from the celebration that you would be willing to share – at the Odd Fellow’s Hall lunch, the music and storytelling, the celebration at the keeper’s house, or the fireworks – please send them to [email protected] or to [email protected] and a big thank you to everyone who is able to help document the big event!”

Tasha Doremus and Sebastien Leclerq will present an extraordinary slide show, A Year Traveling the Great American Loop in a Small Boat, at the library Summer Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. Their year-long, 6,000-mile journey began in Philadelphia in June of 2021 and brought them up the Hudson River, through the Great Lakes, down the Mississippi, and back to Philadelphia (crossing their wake) through the Inland Waterway. Both are artists and extraordinary photographers.”

As Jessica Bailey Harrington continues to update us on the construction for replacing the back annex on the Swan’s Island Lobster & Marine Museum (a special thank you to Allen Harrington and Jerry Goto for the hard work setting the foundation piers), she reminds us about a raffle that supports this building expansion: “Don’t forget about the Museum’s American flag afghan raffle to support our expansion. Win this beautiful afghan crocheted by Bonnie Turner with tickets at $5 each or three for $12, available at the museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drawing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15.”

Happy birthday to Sally Merchant, Rev. Ken Dutille, Fern Burns, Sput Staples, Matt Lane, T.W. Hindman, Sheila Smith, Mya Bea LeMoine Handy, Eden Tamulonis, Jerry Cease, Hannah Grace Joy and Raylene Banks. Anniversary blessings to Ed and Deb Schwabe, David and Annette Joyce, David and Kathleen LeMoine, Colleen and Dennis Tapley and Dusty and Tammie Staples.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.