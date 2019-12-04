Swan’s Island: Community caroling

Gary and Meri Rainford’s Coffee Love now offers island-roasted beans that are available locally (on island) in 10-ounce pouches of Guatemalan coffee bliss. These dark roast, small artisan batches are $10. Mail order is coming very soon. Please message or email (coffeeloveswansisland@gmail.com) if you are interested and Meri or Gary will connect with you. Credit cards are accepted.

Bev McAloon wants to warm us up: “Get your voice ready! Christmas Caroling is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. If it’s a bad weather day, we will sing Dec. 21 instead. We will start at the ferry terminal, as in the past. I’ll have more information as we draw closer to the date.”

Howie Dentremont keeps us updated: “The DMR meeting that was scheduled for Dec. 4 has been postponed until sometime in the new year and the new date will be announced as soon as possible.”

Congratulations to Olivia Joyce and Hannah Joy for making the varsity girls basketball team at Mount Desert Island High School. We are proud of both of you and know you will each be a huge asset to the team.

Your large dose of holiday spirit is only a ticket away. I am the Acadia Choral Society’s assistant director and accompanist and am pleased to announce its annual Holiday concert this weekend at St. Saviour’s Church in Bar Harbor and the following weekend at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Ellsworth.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Saviour’s. On Sunday, Dec. 15 the concert begins at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. The chorus will be joined by The Acadia Brass Quartet and the program includes works by Palestrina, Brahms, Gabrieli and Daniel Pinkham as well as traditional songs and carols. Tickets are available at Sherman’s Books & Stationery and at Fiore in Bar Harbor, the Southwest Harbor Public Library, the SevenArts Gallery in Ellsworth, from chorus members, online and at the door.

Happy Birthday to Jean Ranquist, Dan Hersey, Thomas Riedel, and Keisha Kelliher.

