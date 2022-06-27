Swan’s Island: Celebrate the Fourth at Trafton’s Wharf 

All are invited to Trafton’s Wharf Fourth of July Pig Roast and Fireworks celebration at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Although donations are not necessary, they are greatly appreciated. Barbara Manz Howland reminds us that this is a potluck and folks are asked to bring a side to share.

Emmie Sawyer tells us that some folks are in a festive mood this year and hope to have a parade on the Fourth of July. Iver Lofving instructs those interested in participating to gather at the Minturn Lop Boat Boneyard at 3:30 p.m. for a 4 p.m. march. (Wish him and Maili a happy anniversary if you remember!). He also announces that prizes will be awarded for the best float and most creative in the parade. Some ideas for participation are: Dress in your red, white and blue; grab a flag and let’s march; walk your dog; ride your ATV/bike/mower; decorate your truck/car/van; advertise your business/charity; drive your unique car; bring your drums and musical instruments; join our EMS and fire engine. Please contact Fred and Tinka Swetland or Iver Lofving if you have any questions.

Gwen May reminds us: “There is a state law that all dogs must be on leashes or under a person’s control at all times. There seems to be a lot of loose dog reports, so I thought it fitting to remind people of the law. There is also a Swan’s Island ordinance about dogs not being on public beaches during certain hours of the day and to use a doggy bag when the dogs are on the beach. Bags are provided near the beach entrances. If you have questions, contact the town office.”

This past week, the Maine State Ferry Service sent us this notice: “Maine State Ferry Service customers are now able to buy ferry tickets online. Customers who choose to purchase ferry tickets online can either print their tickets to present in person or display their tickets on their devices during the boarding process. Customers will still have the option to buy tickets at ferry terminals.

Ticket prices are not changing, but you will need to exchange your old Galaxy tickets in for the new RocketRez scannable tickets. Visit www.maine.gov/ferrytix to buy tickets and find more information (including a list of frequently asked questions found in the left navigation).”

We thank all the terminal workers, especially “super-tweakers” Bob Lavoie and Cammie Phalan, and all the Swan’s Island/Frenchboro/Bass Harbor customers for their patience and goodwill during this time of working out the kinks in the new ticketing system.

The 2022 edition of “The Island Reader” is now available. Douglas Cornman tells us to order our copy at www.seacoastmission.org/sunbeam/island-outreach/the-island-reader. “Consider donating. Your donation supports future anthologies, validates the importance of art off the coast of Maine and allows the islands’ collective creative voice to be heard.”

Jessica Bailey Harrington reports, “The Swan’s Island Lobster & Marine Museum is open for the season Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in to see the fascinating maritime and natural history of the Island!”

Don’t forget that another delicious IOOF Sunday Breakfast takes place on July 3, starting at 7 a.m. Also, an Open Studio is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at 1 p.m. in the Hall.

Happy birthday to Julia Rose Davis, Siobhan Ryan, Stanley David Carlson, Deborah Staples and Joshua B. Turner. Anniversary blessings to Maili and Iver Lofving, Tom and Lucinda Lowell and Tim and Suzy Treadwell.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.