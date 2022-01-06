Swan’s Island: Captains and able seamen keep ferry running

The Swan’s Island community extends its gratitude to the all-star cast of captains and able seamen who have recently filled vacant rotations, thereby keeping the ferry running as usual. Captains are serving both able seamen and captain positions, and able seamen are coming from afar or working back-to-back rotations. Those who continue to “go the extra knot” are Doug Blacius, Karl Haller, Kevin Hopkins, Vern Lewis, Bob Morehouse, Josh Morehouse, Sean O’Connor, Aaron Sheridan, Larry Turner and John Worth. Thank you for keeping us on schedule!

Karn Junkinsmith invites us to Gentle Yoga in 2022 on each Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the Swan’s Island library. Blankets, mats and chairs are provided, and donations are accepted and appreciated. Please wear masks.

Donna Wiegle reminds us: “Island Institute scholarship opportunities are available for middle school, high school, college bound and young adults exploring alternative workforce training. The deadline for some of these scholarships is Feb. 28.” According to the Island Institute, these scholarships include: “Travel and enrichment beginning in middle school with the Geiger Scholarship; Post-secondary education support through the Mentoring, Access, and Persistence (MAP) program and the Maine Island Scholarship; Access to career opportunities through Compass Workforce Grants.” For more information, visit www.islandinstitute.org/solutions/scholarships.

Karen Preston Griffin announces a town of Swan’s Island job opening for administrative assistant to the Select Board. The administrative assistant works directly for the Select Board and duties are assigned by the Select Board members. Hours range from 21-30 hours per week and the wage is $22 per hour, based on experience. Some responsibilities include tracking all communication to the Select Board members and establishing weekly schedules; attending and recording minutes for various committees, including the Select Board’s meetings; acting as liaison between town committees and Select Board members; arranging subcontractor work on the Island, including ferry reservations; preparing state and federal reports; preparing town report and arranging annual town meeting; coordinating with various departments on annual budget, billing and administrative matters; maintaining records; supporting the town treasurer, town clerk/tax collector as requested; maintaining assessment records and acting as liaison between assessing agent and property holders; processing all government assistance applications. For a list of qualifications or for more information, contact the town office at (207) 526-4279. Submit resume to Town of Swan’s Island, Post Office Box 11, Swan’s Island, ME, 04685 or email [email protected].

Happy birthday to Holly Brianne Kitchen, Ivy Jane Butler, Samuel J.D. Joy, Beulah Tamulonis, Maili Bailey, Melanie Carlson, Gary V. Tapley and Dori Ann LeMoine. Anniversary blessings to Josh and Sarah Joyce.

