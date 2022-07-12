Swan’s Island: Calling all mermaids and drowned drunks 

Iver Lofving needs mermaids, fisherman’s wives, drowned drunks and Neptune … for the upcoming production of the Hockamock Players. “The Hockamock Players are back and we’re going to meet every Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. at the Odd Fellow’s Hall until our performance on Saturday, July 30. Please join us. We’re reading from Ruth Moore‘s ballads. It’s fun! For more information, talk with Dexter Lee or me.”

Liz Fickett, director of Grants & Scholarships for the Maine Community Foundation, notifies adult year-round Swan’s Islanders about an exciting opportunity: “Maine Community Foundation is now offering a scholarship for year-round adult residents of Swan’s Island who would like to continue their education in any way: through vocational, career education, lessons, Adult Ed classes, etc. (Theresa Munch suggests some ideas to consider are EMT training, boat captaining, CDL, HVAC and welding.) There are no restrictions on enrollment – whether part time or full time and programs do not have to lead to a degree. There is a rolling deadline and the turnaround for decisions is one week. Applications are available at the Swan’s Island Town Office or at the Maine Community Foundation website, www.mainecf.org. Contact Liz Fickett with questions at [email protected] or (207) 412-2015.”

Gwen Jane May informs us: “Kenny Ranquist will be the DJ at the Sock Hop at the Hall on Saturday, July 16, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. He has ‘60s CD music that he will be playing. Come dressed in clothes from the era or not. Even if you don’t dance any longer, come listen to the music from the ‘good old days.’ It’s bound to make your feet tap to the beat and to be a good time.”

John Good (Commodore) delivers the latest report of the Swan’s Island Yacht Club: “On Wednesday, June 29, we had a terrific turnout at the Boneyard for the SIYC’s first work party of the summer. We painted the topsides of the Mercurys and they look great! The following Wednesday, we launched both Mercurys and Optis and began sailing. Hope to see you Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Boneyard.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Joseph S. Brackin, who passed away on Sunday, June 19. Spending many summers on Swan’s Island, Joe is missed by his island friends. Donations in his name may be sent to Burnt Coat Harbor Lighthouse at www.burntcoatharborlight.com/donate.

Margot Crawshaw announces that the Craft Fair and Flea Market at the Historical Society is now open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Participants are to provide their own table and canopy (if desired). All craftspeople and artists are welcome. Please contact me at (207) 526-4242 or email [email protected] if you want to be included or if you have any questions.”

Barbara Manz Howland adds that a percentage of sales will be donated to the Historical Society. She encourages us to come, browse and visit the Swan’s Island Historical Society Museum during the open days/hours of Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

