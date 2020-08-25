Swan’s Island: Bus driver Pete readying for retirement 

Coffee Love now has ice cream by the scoop on Fridays and Saturdays from 6–8 p.m. Gary Rainford details the selection: “Cups, cake or sugar cones. Chocolate and caramel sauces. Rainbow and chocolate sprinkles. Whipped cream. And Whole Lotta Love Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches (chocolate or vanilla) from Meri’s Kitchen. Labor Day will be our last weekend for ice cream. Coffee Love’s full menu will be open Saturdays until Labor Day weekend.”

Crystal DaGraca shares some bittersweet news with us: “Our fabulous high school driver, Pete Murphy, has decided to retire. If you or your child ever experienced Pete as a driver, you probably already know how he always treated the students like his grandchildren. He made many late-night trips, took children to stores for food or drinks, and many times was the parent’s line of communication to their child’s whereabouts. But, even though Pete is retiring, I am happy to share that a transportation contract has been issued to Kristi Lunt. This means that our drivers will be familiar faces to our current high school students.”

Pete has told me for at least the past 10 years that he was going to retire “after this year,” and I’ve always replied that the people of Swan’s Island just would not allow for it. He is an icon, a great conversationalist while waiting for the ferry, a walking encyclopedia for the history of businesses and people of MDI and surrounding areas, and a really nice guy. If my calculations are correct, he has driven our students all over the place for 57 years and Swan’s Island has been blessed with his care of, attention to, and love for our kids. Thank you, Pete, and we wish many happy years in retirement for you and your family.

Shelly Cook shares with us that “Kenny Ranquist wanted me to let everyone know that he is doing a dance on Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 8 p.m., at the Mill Pond Park.” Unable to confirm whether this is a solo or a group dance, I conclude that it will be a good time either way!

The Island Market and Supply (TIMS) has been inundated with packages for many residents and visitors – there were over 90 on just one day this past week! Please pick up your packages as soon as possible so we can keep them coming and out of the weather.

Don’t forget that August 29 is the last Saturday of the season that the dump is open. Also, Karen Preston Griffin reminds us that if the dump is closed, please do not leave your garbage at the gate. This creates an impossible situation and requires the dump manager to clean up your garbage.

