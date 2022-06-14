Swan’s Island: Burnt Coal Harbor Light opens June 21

Kim Colbeth illuminates us with lighthouse news: “The Keeper’s House and tower at Burnt Coat Harbor Light will open for the summer on June 21, Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., closing on Sunday and Monday. Come visit and see the new Historical Society exhibit, more art and new fun stuff in the gift shop. We will be open through Saturday, Sept. 10.

Looking for more than a quick visit? There are still some rental opportunities for the Keeper’s House apartment. Check it out on our website, www.burntcoatharborlight.com. Be a lighthouse keeper for a week and enjoy the peace, quiet and natural beauty of Hockamock Head!”

Veterinarian Rick DuBois conveys a valuable service for islanders: “I wanted to announce that with Katelynn Riedel’s help, we will be able to provide medications for things that flare up with your pets between my visits. You would contact her or me directly and I would instruct Katelynn on what to dispense and how to use it –sort of like telemedicine for your pets! This would be for things like Heartgard, Nexgard, ear, some eye issues, infections that are simple like cat bites, bad teeth, not eating well, nausea, diarrhea and other issues. Hopefully this will reduce your need to suddenly have to go off island with a pet.” We thank both Dr. Rick and Katelynn for their dedication and services to our pets.

Donna Wiegle encourages us to complete the Maine State Ferry Assessment Survey: “Island Institute, in coordination with the Maine Department of Transportation and an island resident focus group, is exploring strategies to inform future operations of year-round transportation to the islands of Frenchboro, Islesboro, Matinicus, North Haven, Swan’s Island and Vinalhaven. Your responses to this survey will inform the development of strategies and service scenarios through an upcoming study, to be completed by the end of the year.

The study will review the existing transportation system, opportunities for emergency transport, ferry funding and potential changes in new vessels such as alternative forms of propulsion and vessel design.

The survey should take 15 to 20 minutes or less to complete. We understand there are current service interruptions due to workforce shortages and COVID-19 that the survey will not address. Rather, the goal of this survey is to garner a real sense of how you, whose quality of life is so dependent on the Maine State Ferry Service, feel about existing service and about how service might be reasonably improved. Thank you in advance for your time and consideration! You will find the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8PNB999.”

Happy birthday to Charlie Wiegle, Karen Ann Martin, Gloria Mae Pooler, Agnes Robinson, Owen Bridenstine, Victoria Buswell, Jill Andreas Philbrook, Fionn Moynihan Stinson, Spencer Paul Rose, Mason Scott Staples and Serena Staples Walker. Anniversary blessings to Zeke and Lacey Freelove and Virginia and Jacques Cesbron.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.