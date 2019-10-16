Swan’s Island: Broadband survey underway

Jeff Watson reminds us that Hammond Lumber delivers only on Thursdays now that they are on their winter schedule. Orders must be in by Wednesdays at noon.

Thomas Ploch updates us on the next steps for the Swan’s Island Broadband project:

“From Monday, Oct. 21, to Friday, Oct. 25, employees from Matrix Design will be surveying the path from the utility poles to homes and businesses on behalf of Casco Bay Advisors, LLC, and the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee, within the limits of Swan’s Island. We have retained Matrix Design Group, an engineering firm specializing in utility pole surveys and other professional surveying and mapping services, to gather this information.

“This process will be for gathering engineering information as additional input for designing an internet solution. All Matrix survey staff will be operating from white SUV’s outfitted with an amber beacon.

“All individuals will be easily identifiable by a Matrix high-visibility safety vest, business cards, and company identification. During the survey, the surveyors will be moving along the roadways and following existing electric and phone lines to every home and business.

“In some cases, this will mean that Matrix staff will need to cross onto private property. Matrix survey staff will be as swift as possible during the utility data collection while traversing private property leading up to or along an existing utility easement. For more information on Matrix Design services and what steps they will be undertaking during the performance of these services, please check out their website at www.matrixdg.com.”

Megan Tripler reports: “Effective Oct. 10, the hours for the library on Thursdays and Saturdays were changed to Thursday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m. We are in the process of getting the site information correct, so please bear with us for the time being, and make sure to read the signs posted on the door. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Serena Walker once again invites us to a time of great fellowship for the Women’s Prayer Breakfast at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Baptist Church.

Happy belated birthday to Jil Lewis. Happy birthday to Jesse George Amburg, Wesley Staples II, Sally Nichols, Cole Carroll Staples and Lisa Stanley. Anniversary blessings to Bruce and Julie MacDonald.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.