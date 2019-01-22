Swan’s Island Broadband improvements funded by donations, grant

Serena Walker suggests both yummy and fun this upcoming weekend: “Let’s celebrate winter together with a game night and ice cream sundae bar at the Baptist Church Annex on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. All young people and young-at-heart people are invited to join us for a fun evening of fellowship.”

Karen Preston Griffin reports, in the selectmen’s meeting minutes from Jan. 4, about a Broadband Committee contract: “A contract between the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee and Brian Lippold, Casco Bay Advisors, was submitted to the town selectmen for approval. Prior to request for approval, Brian briefed the town on services to be provided to the Swan’s Island Broadband Committee in their pursuit of procuring an upgrade in broadband services. The Cost of Services Contract is $14,500. A motion to authorize the broadband committee to contract with Casco Bay Advisors was made and approved. Please note — no taxpayer money is involved. The funds are being provided by personal donations and an Island Institute grant.”

Jennifer Helman supports and promotes her son’s valuable services: “Jordan is so excited about spending a couple weeks at the artists’ summer camp at Colby College again this year. Last year, he spent weeks working on a scholarship application that ended up earning him about 3/4 of his tuition. Unfortunately, he is only eligible for that program once every three years. So this year he needs to earn funds to cover the difference. If anyone needs any odd jobs done this winter — painting buoys, snow shoveling, dog sitting, miscellaneous projects — he would love to help you in return for your help in getting to camp. (He happens to be very good at washing dishes and cleaning bathrooms, too.) He will also be selling some of his artwork.” Let’s help Jordan get back to camp!

Happy Birthday to Caleb MacDonald, Sarah Joyce, Tiffany L. Farley, Penny Craig, Connie Banks, Jill Trask, Tammy Tripler, Benjamin Treadwell and Annette S. Joyce. Anniversary Blessings to Galen and Jennifer Turner.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.