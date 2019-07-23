Swan’s Island: Broadband grant awarded

Cathy DeMartin Harriton intrigues us with an invitation: “The Swan’s Island Library invites all islanders to participate in a new art exhibit called ‘My Island.’ There is no better way to capture the beauty and uniqueness of this island than through the artwork of islanders.

“By lending your photographs, paintings, and drawings, you can share your vision of Swan’s Island with your friends, family, neighbors, and visitors. Your art will be displayed in the library exhibit spaces during the month of August. Please label all art with your name, phone number, and island address and drop it off by Aug. 3 during library hours.”

Bev McAloon announces: “Hope you will join us for some local entertainment on Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium — the best ever live Swan’s Island Radio Hour Benefit. This program features the musical talents of islanders Maili Bailey, John Follis, Kimberly Haller, Marshall and Shep Walker, Carleton Joyce, Bonnie Staples, Laverne Craig, Vern Johnson and Marion Stinson.

“All donations go to the Swan’s Island Historical Society for the purpose of preserving Swan’s Island history. Part of this preservation process is taking ownership and care of the Methodist Church building as an historical site on the island and to use it for historical purposes and community space.”

Donna Wiegle congratulates the Broadband Committee: “There is a nice piece written by Keith Harriton of the ConnectSI Broadband Committee about the committee’s recent trips to Islesboro and Cranberry Isles to learn how those two communities tackled their own slow speed internet issues.

“The Swan’s Island committee was recently awarded a $28,000 grant from ConnectME. Kudos to all who are serving on the committee for the good work they are doing to try and bring broadband to Swan’s Island.”

Happy birthday to Glenn Haller, Megan Eileen Tripler, Troy L. May, Tom Hindman, Kenny LeMoine III and Sadie Joyce. Anniversary blessings to Seth and Michelle Joy and Jud and Stephanie Cease.

