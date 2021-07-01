Swan’s Island: Bring your bib and fork to eat some pork 

People are drooling in anticipation of Tim Trafton‘s annual July 4 Pig Roast. Everyone is invited to the delicious pig roast and fireworks celebration. Donations are gratefully accepted, although they are not necessary.

Children’s programming is returning to the Swan’s Island Library this summer and it could not be more exciting! Guided by the theme, “The Natural World Around Us,” various experts will provide science-based workshops followed by an art project. Beginning on July 5 and ending on Aug. 23, two workshop sessions on Mondays will be held for kindergarten to second grade (first session 9-10:30 a.m.) and third through fifth graders (second session 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). Each session has two parts: a short, outdoor presentation (30 minutes) followed by an art activity on the internet porch (one hour). Preregistration is required.

The content for the first part will come from scientific experts, drawn mainly from the Swan’s Island community: Tide pool animals, seaweed and algae, and marine mammals with Peter Petraitis, Steve Dudgeon and Erika Rhile; botany with Jessica Bailey Harrington; mushrooms with Cynthia Baker; geology with David Bailey; birds with Master Carver Steven Valleau; and creating art with all-natural materials with Nathan Allard. Allard will also conduct one afternoon outdoor workshop for adults (date to be decided).

The art projects that complement the presentations by the science experts are designed by Jessica DeFrenn, who is much beloved by our Island’s children. We are thrilled that she has agreed to also coordinate this entire program.

Karen Preston Griffin reminds us that the Swan’s Island Dog Control Ordinance states: Section 2 – Running at Large – “No person shall cause or permit any dog owned or kept by him to run at large within the Town of Swan’s Island,” Section 3 – Penalty – “Whoever allows a dog to run at large contrary to the provisions of this ordinance shall be punished by a fine of not more than $25 to be recovered by complaint before the Maine District Court in the County of Hancock, State of Maine,” and Section 4 -“Dogs are not allowed on Fine Sand and Carrying Place beaches from June 15 to Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

