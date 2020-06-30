Swan’s Island: Beware the brown-tail moth caterpillar

Congratulations to Keyona, Brian and big brother Leo Bridenstine upon the birth of Owen Kade Bridenstine, born Friday, June 19, at 6:53 a.m. Owen measured 19 inches and weighed in at 6 lbs.9 oz. and is the newest grandchild of visiting Nana Kim Colbeth. We are looking forward to many adorable pictures.

Jessica Bailey Harrington announces: “The Lobster & Marine Museum is opening for the season. The Museum opened Monday, June 29. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by arrangement. We require all who visit to wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entering. Limit five visitors at a time and please maintain safe distancing for your health and ours. We have fresh new museum gear available for your selection.”

I encourage everyone to become familiar with the brown-tail moth caterpillar and the rash they cause when their tiny, toxic hairs come in contact with human skin. I experienced this last year in Northeast Harbor and this year on Swan’s Island, and have heard from another Island resident that he is suffering from some that have taken up residence near his shop. Although their hairs are easily and uncontrollably transmitted through the wind, familiarization with what they look like may prevent exposure to them.

Kim Baker Galica is ready to work for you: “I’m available for any landscaping work- design, mowing, pruning, gardening (flowers or veggie), stone work, weed whacking, as well as painting, cleaning and organizing. I’m trying to stay busy until the fishing picks up. If interested, please text, call or message me at (207) 460-5085.

Once again, we have a new ferry schedule. This time, our Wednesdays and Thursdays stay the same as the June 1 schedule, but afternoon runs on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday have changed from 2:15/3:30 p.m. to 1:30/2:15 p.m. with an additional run at 3:00/3:45 p.m. The 4:30/5:15 p.m. run remains the same.

Timothy J. Trafton sadly announces: “Officially, the annual July Fourth Pig Roast at Trafton’s Wharf has been canceled. We still intend to have fireworks. Donations for fireworks can be dropped off at Trafton’s Wharf or message me or Caitlin.”

Happy Birthday to Alexis Sheridan, Siobhan Ryan, Stanley David Carlson, Deborah Staples and Joshua B. Turner. Anniversary blessings to Tim and Suzy Treadwell, Tom and Lucinda Lowell and Mailey Bailey and Iver Lofving.

