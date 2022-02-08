Swan’s Island: Benefits of island living outweigh any challenges

Experiencing a rather challenging case of COVID-19 during the past few weeks –weeks filled with two winter storms, power outages, loss of generator and bathroom facilities, internet disruptions, major ferry malfunctions with ensuing schedule disruptions – I’ve debated the merits of island living while writing “Kimberly’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.”

I decided that the benefits of living on Swan’s far outweigh the challenges after reflecting upon those who have helped me survive this virus: Kathy Krafjack, Jill Philbrook and TIMS (crockpot specials and pizza for my husband); Joanne Kohler Carter (soup for the sick one); Serena Walker (delicious organic eggs); Donna Wiegle and Laurie Farley (lab technicians extraordinaire); and Steve Muncie (an honorary islander who provides comfort for the soul). I thank these special people and many more who have been my guardian angels during this difficult time.

Congratulations to Sage Dentremont and Sam Hoff for making last semester’s dean’s list at Maine Maritime Academy. Additional congratulations go to Sam and Dori LeMoine upon their engagement.

Katelynn LeMoine has been a godsend for our island with the Swan’s Island Stray Cat Program. As always, donations of money and certain supplies are greatly appreciated to help defray the cost to her. She lists some ways you can donate to the Swan’s Island Stray Cat Program: “There is a box at the post office under the main bulletin board you can put donations in. You can mail donations to Katelynn LeMoine, 103 Staples Ridge Road, Swan’s Island, ME, 04685 (if writing a check, please put ‘for Stray Cats’ in memo). There is also an Amazon Wish List at www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3VWOCE1EC8EUB. I did get a donation of a huge bag of dry cat food, so at the moment I’m good on the dry food. Kitty litter, litter scoop, toys, wet food and disinfectant are most needed.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of George Frederick Stanley who passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6. George spent many years in service to the Swan’s Island community, from serving as a police deputy and on the fire department, ambulance service, school board and Planning Board. No service is planned, but the family has suggested that on Monday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m., we raise our glass in a salute to George. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice are appreciated. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

Quote for Valentine’s Day: “Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.” – His Holiness the Dalai Lama XIV.

Happy birthday to Steve Green, Tammy Stockbridge Gott, Christine Dentremont, Lawrence Stanley and Billy French. Anniversary blessings to Leona Buswell and Betsy Matheson and Gary and Laurie Farley.

