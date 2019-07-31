Swan’s Island Bazaar was a blast

Jeanne Hoyle muses: “Can you believe we’ll be seeing ‘We Were an Island’ on Swan’s Island this summer? Filmmakers will be at the library on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. for the showing.

Inspired by the book ‘We Were An Island: The Maine Life of Art and Nan Kellam’ by Peter Blanchard III, the film imagines the Kellam’s life on Placentia, an uninhabited island off the coast of Maine, from their arrival in 1949 until just after Art’s death in 1985, when Nan returned to live there alone. The couple had built their own home and lived in near isolation, having a special connection with nature that is difficult to imagine today. Check out this link to the website for the film, www.wewereanisland.com, and join us on Thursday!”

Leah Staples invites us to some tasty fun followed by delightful entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 3, in the IOOF Hall. A Seafood Chowder cook-off starting at 5 p.m. will be followed by the 7th Annual Variety Show at 7 p.m. All proceeds from both these events will benefit the Swan’s Island Recreation Program. For more information, or if you would like to participate in the cook-off or variety show, contact Leah Staples at 460-3207 or Lacey Freelove at 460-2443.

Donna Wiegle informs us: “Just wanted to share the news of the Tom Glenn Community Impact Fund recently announced by Island Institute. Earlier this month, they announced their new Tom Glenn Community Impact Fund, which provides funding to support Maine’s island and coastal economies through grants, loans, and equity support for small businesses and community infrastructure projects. Check out their website to learn more about their funding options and to apply.”

Carol Petraitis wishes to thank everyone who participated in the library’s Annual Bazaar. “The crafters, food procurers, cooks, bake sale bakers and sellers, set up helpers, donors to the silent auction, clean up crew, and especially Jeanne Solberg Hoyle who makes everything go smoothly and Nancy Carter and Laurie Farley who did so much prep work and couldn’t be there to see the fruits of their labors. And did we luck out with the weather!”

Happy birthday to Dusty Staples, Deb Staples, Clay Savage, Christopher Carlson, Theodore A. Turner, Laura Madison Rose, Linda Camber and Brandon Richard Davis. Anniversary blessings to Chris and Emmie Sawyer, Ed and Jaime Rose and Thomas and Billie Jo Riedel.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me atkkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.