Swan’s Island: Baby shower planned

And the joy continues to increase…Theresa Joy and Leah Staples announce another baby shower on the island: “Amelia Joy’s baby shower will be at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Church of God on Swan’s Island. Sam and Amelia are registered at Target and Amazon. Hope you all can make it out!”

Douglas Cornman of Maine Seacoast Mission informs us of a call for submissions to The Island Reader: 2019 All Islands Edition. “We’re looking for poetry, prose, stories, photography, drawings, and images of other artwork from each of Maine’s unbridged outer islands supporting year-round communities.” Please submit at www.islandreader.com by Dec. 31, 2018.”

Swan’s Island Baptist Church Youth Ministry had a Kickoff BBQ on Sunday, Sept. 9, at Mill Pond after the church service. Brandi Morang shares with us other opportunities to grow in faith.

“We are excited about a new season and year of Sunday school classes and youth gatherings. Sunday school is held every week at 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. for ages 5-11 at the Baptist Church, led by Serena Walker. We have church service and worship at the Baptist Church on the first, third, and fifth Sunday of each month and at the Advent Church on the second and fourth Sunday. Sunday school for age 11 through high school is held every week at the Baptist Church directly after worship; this includes lunch, lessons, and activities and is led by Brandi Morang. A Bible study/Bible chat is held at 10:30a.m. every Saturday at the library and is led by Pastor Josh Greene and Gary Hoyle. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, Rob Morang leads a Bible study at the Baptist Church. All are welcome. Feel free to contact any of us at anytime.”

Happy Birthday to Gil Tierney, “Sput” Staples, Eden Tamulonis, Shooter Boisvert, Sue Estler, Matt Lane, Betsy Wheaton, Sheila Smith, Raylene Banks, Rev. Ken Dutille, and Hannah Grace Joy. Anniversary Blessings to Dusty and Tammie Staples, Ed and Deb Schwabe, and David and Annette Joyce.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.