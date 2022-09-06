Swan’s Island: Allow extra time to make morning ferry

Emmie Sawyer cautions us to watch out for our children now that school is back in session: “Public Service Announcement: If you live anywhere between Red Point/East Point and the intersection of Atlantic Road and Rose Hill Road/Atlantic Fire Station, be aware that the school bus picks up several children between 7:50 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. You will not be able to rush for the 8:15 a.m. ferry or your 8 a.m. reservation. Please plan accordingly.”

Terry Staples suggests a benevolent act with leftover goods from your vacation: “If you are leaving this beautiful island to head back to somewhere else, I’m sorry. If you have any unopened dry or canned goods you don’t want to drag along with you, we can probably use them at The Bread of Life Food Pantry. You may drop items off in the hallway at the post office/town office in the basket provided. If it is more convenient, you may drop it off at Atlantic Apartments, Apt. 1, or just drop it in our vehicle (light blue Chevy) in the parking lot. Thank you! Have a great and safe trip home, a good winter and hopefully we will see you next summer.”

Lisa Lindsay expresses gratitude for the Swan’s Island Yacht Club students and instructors: “As hard as it is to say, we are winding down the summer activities for the Swan’s Island Yacht Club. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, we held the final youth and adult sailing programs of 2022. During July and August, 110 youth took free lessons and 73 adults participated in our free programs. A very special thank you to our volunteer instructors who dedicated over 50 hours of their time to make this program happen for the SIYC. Thank you Iver Lofving, John Good and Ben Tongue – you guys ROCK!

A work day was held to pull the fleet and was well attended, as were all the work days this summer. The SIYC would like to thank all the volunteers so much for the help that was offered throughout the summer!”

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., the Swan’s Island Library will continue its wonderful Library Summer Lecture Series with Nancy Davis. Nancy is one of the editors of “Eagle Man: His Life Sentence,” the prison memoir of Marshall Jackson Jr. that is based on his journal entries between 1984 and 2010. “A testament to God’s grace, God’s forgiveness and God’s love, Jackson, the Eagle Man, opens his heart to confront a lifetime of incarceration,” said Pastor Joshua Greene of Swan’s Island Baptist Church.

What an incredible year it has been for our lighthouse! Its season closes this Saturday, so you only have a few days to grab some gifts or to view the exhibit or to simply enjoy some peace in the rocking chairs on the porch. A stellar gift idea is Fran and Eric Chetwynd’s book “Shine On.” Fran describes it for us: “Maybe this was you! You watched the changes at the lighthouse year by year. You came to events as the Keeper’s House came back to life. You saw the trails grow from an idea to an almost 2-mile network. You saw the tower covered with staging and wrapped in plastic, then emerging with beautifully repaired brickwork and metalwork, and a gleaming coat of white paint. Or maybe you just discovered Burnt Coat Harbor Light and wondered how it got to be the most beautiful light station in the area. Whichever, now you can see how it happened. Through photos and narrative, “Shine On” tells the story of the almost 20-year project to restore the Burnt Coat Harbor Light Station. This book is a tribute and a thank you to everyone, named and unnamed, who helped make this happen. Available at the Keeper’s House for $20. Proceeds benefit the FOSIL endowment fund for future maintenance of the light station buildings and trails. If anyone wants to order it, they should email [email protected], including contact information (USPS postal address and email address), and the authors will contact you. Cost is $20, plus $5 for postage and handling.”

Happy birthday to David Joyce, Vernon Johnson, Mandy LeMoine, Dave Niquette, Nancy Davis, Vincent William Tapley, Shooter Boisvert and Sally Solotaroff Mirkin. Anniversary blessings to Eric and Fran Chetwynd, Erik and Sheena Greenlaw and Caleb and Rachael MacDonald.

