Swan’s Island: A tick in time saves Lyme 

The school bus was in the lead, followed by firetrucks blaring, several festively decorated vehicles, and the blazing lights of the sheriff’s patrol car. People were shouting and honking horns all around the island and the air vibrated with excitement. We congratulate and are very proud of our eighth graders, all four of them! What a fun way to celebrate their accomplishments this past Friday evening.

Beginning last Monday, June 1, ferry rates were increased, Bass Harbor parking fees commenced and the ferry schedule changed again. For travel and parking rates, please contact the ferry terminal for further information. The new ferry schedule for the remainder of June is: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday – departs Swan’s Island 6:45 a.m., 8:15a.m., 9:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and departs Bass Harbor 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. No 6:45 or 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. Wednesday and Thursday – departs Swan’s Island 6:45 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and departs Bass Harbor 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m. The 4:15 p.m. boat goes to Frenchboro then to Swan’s Island. Please note that the ferry schedule for July and August changes once again except for the Wednesday/Thursday schedule.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Dr. William Hatch Ashbaugh who passed away recently. Although I never knew Dr. Ashbaugh when he spent time on Swan’s Island, his obituary sparked a personal memory for me of an excellent psychology professor I had for a brief time at York College in Pennsylvania – a certain Dr. William Hatch Ashbaugh. May he rest in peace.

Donna Wiegle reminds us that it is tick season again, so be on the lookout for them. She shares with us a link to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension where you can send ticks to be identified for free and tested for tick-borne diseases for $15 per tick. The testing includes: currently testing deer ticks and related species for the organisms that cause Lyme disease (Borrelia burgdorferi); Anaplasmosis (Anaplasma phagocytophilum); Babesiosis (Babesia microti) and currently testing American dog ticks, lone star ticks and other related species for the organisms that cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever (Rickettsia rickettsii); Ehrlichiosis (Ehrlichia species); Tularemia (Francisella tularensis). The link for identification and/or testing of the ticks is: https://extension.umaine.edu/ticks/submit/?fbclid=IwAR1WzFzkdx79tku3XWI5uV93A1gOBhwxYlxQdrXbnGSeP68nJlJTjbMitpE.

Happy birthday to Derek Marcus Colbeth, Isaac Stinson, Abby Ordway Lowell, Ezra Daniel Johnson, John Trask, Fritz Gardner, Jane Ojala, Angela J. Tapley, Charlie Wiegle, and Karen Ann Martin. Anniversary blessings to Donald and Marsha Carlson, Lawrence and Sheila Smith, and Zeke and Lacey Freelove.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at [email protected] or call me at (207) 526-4488.