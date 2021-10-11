Swan’s Island: A hero among us 

The Heroes of U.S. Diplomacy initiative highlights, among other things, Heroes from their Department’s history who have elevated U.S. diplomacy by displaying policy, intellectual, physical, or moral courage. Claudia Rowland proudly informs us that William Rowland is now celebrating the one year anniversary of being the first Foreign Service Officer, and the first in our Swan’s Island community, to receive this designation. On September 29, 2020, the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute, in collaboration with the Bureau of African Affairs, hosted a live program to recognize Rowland’s heroic efforts during the summer 1997 evacuation of Embassy Brazzaville; he played an integral role in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and rescue of U.S. government personnel.

Jeanne Hoyle announces new Fall hours at the library: Tuesday, 9:00a.m.-12:00p.m. and 2:00-5:00p.m.; Thursday and Saturday 2:00-5:00p.m.; and Sunday 1:00-4:00p.m.

Our new principal, Hayley Fenton, invites us to a school event: “We are excited to offer a Book Fair and Outdoor Open House on Thursday, October 21, from 2:45-3:45p.m. The outer islands of MDI are combining to host a Scholastic Book Fair; our combined goal is to sell 125 books. The outdoor book fair will be a great opportunity for you to meet and greet the teachers and principal. We look forward to seeing you!”

Douglas Cornman is definitely not a procrastinator: “Only 85 days left to submit your creativity to next year’s Island Reader! What are you waiting for? You are invited to contribute your work to the Island Reader, Volume 16, Summer 2022. This is ‘The Jack & Jill of all Trades’ issue and the submission deadline is December 31, 2021. Write a poem, take a photo, paint a picture, and submit. We would love to include you. For complete details, visit www.islandreader.com.”

Emmie Sawyer encourages us to exercise great caution while driving around the island, and especially in the Atlantic area, during the month of October. The school children are walking or biking to and from school during Walk-tober and need our sharp observational skills.

Don’t forget that we have one final Breakfast at Oddfellow’s Hall on Sunday, October 10. This all-you-can-eat breakfast is from 7-9 a.m. and the cost is $9 for adults, under high school is $5 and babes-in-arms are free.

Happy birthday to Gary Farley, Norman K. Burns, Lawrence Smith, Shaun Gilbert LeMoine, Denise Boisvert, Charlotte Joyce Riedel and Jil Lewis. Anniversary blessings to Jerry and Monica Cease and Sam and Abigail Dy.

