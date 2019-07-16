Swan’s Island: 5K race, Island Bazaar set

John Good announces fun: “Free sailing lessons have begun and take place at 11 a.m. every Wednesday morning in July and August at Trafton’s Wharf, home of the Swan’s Island Yacht Club. Classroom instruction is followed by on-the-water training. All are welcome and children under twelve must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a life jacket. Call me at (207)-526-4663 for further information or just show up.”

Emmie Banks encourages us to support a great cause: “Our 12th Annual Swan’s Island 5K is on Saturday, July 27, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. marking the start of the race at the Swan’s Island School.

“This year, all proceeds from the race will stay closer to home and will go toward helping a very loved island girl, Christie Staples Kennedy, in her fight against cancer. Please come out and show your support.”

Checks should be made payable to Christie Kennedy. There is no pre-registration, only registration on race day. T-shirts from past years are available for sale for $1 each in limited sizes. Contact Liela Banks at 479-0389 or Lielajane@yahoo.com, or Raylene Banks at 460-6498.

Serena Walker writes: “Please join us at the Baptist Church for Women’s Prayer Brunch on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. I know this is going to be a very busy weekend with musical events and a 5K race, but let’s kick it off with some time in prayer and fellowship together.”

Mark your calendars for the Annual Town Summer Resident/Selectmen meeting on Wednesday, July 31. The starting time is 7 p.m. at the IOOF Hall and a good time should be had by all.

Congratulations to Zachary Harvey who recently received a $500 scholarship from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as well as the Horace E. Bucklin scholarship for 2019. Zachary plans to attend Washington County Community College in the fall.

Jeanne Hoyle informs us: “Our Annual Island Bazaar will be held at the Swan’s Island Library, rain or shine, on Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be crafters, bakers, music, and food. Please join us for all the fun!”

Happy belated birthday to Evelyn Belle Ward. Happy birthday to Aaron Sheridan, Kristi Sheridan, Theresa Karen Joy, Dwight Colbeth, Sonja Jane Philbrook, Gerald LeMoine, Shelly Cook, Chang Mee “Rose” Ellison and Leah Michelle Staples. Anniversary blessings to Gary and Mimi Rainford, Clay and Jane Savage and Rev. Ken and Pat Dutille.

If you have news to share, please email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. E-mail me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at 526-4488.