Swan’s Island: Come sail away, for free 

Keith Harriton shares some special information with us: “The flag we raised at the Lighthouse on Independence Day was presented to Julie Pease’s mother by the military honor guard at her dad’s funeral. He was a World War II veteran, one of the ‘Greatest Generation.’ No wonder it flies so proudly for all of Swan’s to see. Folks have remarked on the stature of that flag and it will be our honor to fly it until Julie returns to Swan’s with the Lighthouse flag she repaired for us. Thank you, Julie and family.”

Colleen Turner Tapley informs us that “Vince will be selling eggs at High Tide Auto, the big building on the Quarry Wharf – you can’t miss it. Inside the big door to the right, there is a mini fridge stocked with eggs (and free popsicles for the kids). $4 a dozen. Leave cash in the money jar. Thanks!”

Thomas Ploch is appreciative of our votes: “Thank you Swan’s Island voters for approving the internet bond question 126 yes to 25 no. The Swan’s Island Broadband Committee will continue our efforts to bring high-speed internet to the island. Details of the state-wide vote can be found at betterinternetformaine.org.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Nicholas Stanley who recently passed away; our prayers and thoughts are with the family. May he rest in peace.

Lisa Dillon Beliveau announces: “The Swan’s Island Yacht Club will host the first race of the season on Sunday, July 26, starting at 1 p.m. out of Mackerel Cove. Contact [email protected] by July 25 for more information about the race. The Committee Boat will be on Channel 68 the day of the race.”

John Good spreads the exciting news about free sailing lessons: “Learn to sail or sharpen your skills with free sailing lessons every remaining Wednesday in July and August at 11 a.m., Trafton’s Wharf on the Minturn loop. Please sign up in advance starting Monday mornings at 8 a.m. For more information or to reserve a space, please email the Swan’s Island Yacht Club at [email protected]. Bring a lifejacket and a mask; come and join the fun.

Free sailing lessons are sponsored by the Swan’s Island Yacht Club, a charitable organization dedicated to teaching sailing, sailboat racing and appreciating the sea around our magnificent island. Contributions are welcome and tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For membership information, contact us at the above email.”

Happy birthday to Glenn Haller, Leah Michelle Staples, Chang Mee “Rose” Ellison, Megan Eileen Tripler, Gerald LeMoine, Troy L. May, Alyssa Bryant, Kenny LeMoine III, and Tom Hindman. Anniversary blessings to Seth and Michelle Joy and Rev. Ken and Pat Dutille.