Swans EMR course an opportunity

Debbie Staples has informed us that an emergency medical responder course is being planned for early 2018 on Swans Island: “The emergency medical responder course is designed to prepare the individual to work as an EMR and initiate life-saving care to those in need who have accessed the EMS system. This is a 76-hour course that will be done over a 6-week period every other weekend for three weeks. It will be four hours on Friday night, 10 hours on Saturday and 10 hours on Sunday. An instructor from Atlantic Partners will come to train individuals for this course here on the island. Any questions on this course, please contact Debbie at 460-0385 or 526-4194.”

We are now on the winter ferry schedule and have lost our 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. runs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The schedules for Thursdays, Sundays and wacky Wednesdays stay the same.

Karen Preston Griffin reported: “Worcester Wreaths provided the town with over 100 Christmas wreaths to place on veterans’ graves this year. Rob Morang, Swans Island School students, Dexter Lee and other volunteers placed wreaths on graves at City Point, Grindle Hill and Rose Hill, as well as North Cemetery. Rob also shared the procedure for placement of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery and suggested using a similar protocol here in honor of veterans.” We thank everyone involved with this special tribute to our veterans.

Sue Treadwell has announced that adult volleyball (high school and older) is now held every Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Swans Island School gymnasium. These spirited sessions will continue until May.

The 2018 winter-spring meeting schedule for the Swan’s Island Historical Society is as follows: Monday, Jan. 8, 3-4 p.m.; Monday, Feb. 5, 3-4 p.m.; Monday, March 12, 3-4 p.m.; and Monday, April 2, 4-5p.m. All meetings are held at the Town Office. Come join them as they embark on some exciting projects this year.

Gwen May has reminded us that dog licenses were due on Jan. 1 and will be charged a $25 late fee after Jan. 31: “Dog licenses are $6 for a neutered/spayed dog and $11 if they are intact. Once your puppy turns 6 months old, it is required that you license him/her. I will need to see a current rabies certificate, plus a neuter/spay certificate if it applies.”

Happy belated birthday to Judson Cease, Libby Mills, Cameron Tahir Colbeth, Christopher H. Sawyer, Mary Anne Young, Amy Buswell Hook and Asa Joyce. Happy birthday to Zoey Izabella Martin, Isaiah Matthew Sawyer, Holly Brianne Kitchen, Grant McKay Joyce, Samuel J.D. Joy, Gary V. Tapley, Maili Bailey and Dori Ann LeMoine. Anniversary blessings to Norman K. and Nancy Burns and Josh and Sarah Joyce.

My contact information has changed for this winter, so if you have news to share, email or call me by Sunday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at [email protected] or call me at 244-5087.