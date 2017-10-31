Storm hits hard

A storm swept up the coast Sunday evening, making its way to Maine full force on Monday. By early Sunday morning, Monday’s mail boats had all been cancelled in anticipation of hurricane force winds. Those in transit, including myself, Sarah McCracken, had to make alternate plans. My plan initially was to come back to the island on Monday after visiting family in Massachusetts. Luckily, I checked the Island Information Page on Facebook before my six-hour drive.

Living on an island keeps you on your toes, always paying attention to the weather, checking and double-checking forecasts. It also keeps you flexible and adaptable in your plans. A friend’s couch or reclined seat in a vehicle may become a familiar resting place between boats, during storms or when running late.

Currently, the islands are out of power, another familiar scenario for offseason residents. Fortunately, everyone is content to relax after the weekend festivities. Norman and Kelly Sanborn‘s Halloween party was a big hit, and if the lights stay out till Tuesday, it’ll only set the scene for an extra eerie Halloween night!

Baked Goods for Teen Rowers! Baked goods will be available at the Islesford Post Office lobby to raise money for the Cranberry Isles teen rowing team. The goal is to raise $1,000 over the winter so there will be a good start next spring. Please help! Buy and enjoy delicious homemade treats. Keep buyin’ and enjoyin’, and they can pass the goal!

The rowers from Islesford over to Great Cranberry, accompanied by their instructor-coach Tony Archino, have been April Mocarsky, Adele Palmer, Rubye Alley, Wyatt Alley and Tony’s son, Hank.

Joy Sprague has already had excellent lemon squares available. Other things that might turn up include pineapple upside down cake; blueberry muffins; St Alban’s shortbread; toll house cookies; cookies with almonds, craisins; cinnamon cookies … . Offers, suggestions and requests are welcome.

The churches on Islesford and Great Cranberry will celebrate together this Sunday, Nov. 5. The service starts at 10:30 a.m., and there will be a boat from Islesford leaving at 10 a.m.

Lunch will follow the service, and there will be a special boat back to Islesford. Rides will be available from the dock to the church, and back to the dock.

For TCI families and friends who are away through the fall, a reminder or notice that “The Island Reader” welcomes your submissions. Submit poetry to [email protected]; all other writing to [email protected]; photographs and other artwork to [email protected]. The submission date is Dec. 1, 2017. You can submit up to three in each category. Submissions from children are welcome.

Birthdays in the coming weeks include but are not limited to Arvard Savage on Nov. 4, Larry Allen on Nov. 6, David Brooks and Jessie Krasnow on Nov. 9, Bill Dowling on Nov. 10, Kathy Graven on Nov. 13 and Geoff Wadsworth on Nov. 14.