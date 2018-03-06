St. Patrick’s Day supper set

Bev McAloon has enticed us with news of a community supper on Saturday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the Swans Island Elementary School gymnasium. Come for conversations with friends, good food to eat and lots of Irish music. There is no charge for this event, and if needed, a ride can be arranged by calling Bev McAloon at 526-4010.

Douglas Cornman has announced: “Hello Swan’s Island! It’s The Muppet Show! Come aboard the Sunbeam at Quarry Wharf on Friday, March 16, at 6 p.m. to reminisce as we watch a few episodes from the original Muppet TV show and munch on Jillian‘s famous cookies and popcorn. We’ll squeeze aboard as many people as possible.”

Karen Griffin reported from a recent selectmen’s meeting that selectmen voted to accept a contract with the state of Maine Department of Transportation by which the town will be authorized to perform routine maintenance on the state road. Total funds allocated by the state: $8,500 for the year. Also, the following new members have been appointed to the Shellfish Committee: Caitlin Trafton, Clay Savage, Tom Wilson and Jason Matthews. Members were sworn in at town meeting.”

Jeanne Hoyle has informed us that “we just had the water tested and I received the results: the water is not good for drinking, as it tested high for coliform bacteria. If you want to pour off water for flushing toilets, etc., the water at the library is fine for that; if you need drinking water, please get your water at the town office, or friends and neighbors. We do have a water cooler now at the library, but that drinking water is limited, as we only have 10 gallons for the cooler.”

Happy birthday to Gwen J. May, Emily Banks, Angie LeMoine, Isabella Grace LeMoine, Kevin Staples, Christal Anne Applin and Donna Wiegle.