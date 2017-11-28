Sprague marks 40 years as postmaster

Joy Sprague’s 40th anniversary of being postmaster at the Islesford Post Office will be this week. On Dec. 3, 1977, the postmaster general, William S. Bolger, promoted her from the position of officer-in-charge. At the age of 20, Joy was the youngest postmaster in the United States. The island is small enough that all the mail goes to the post office, so, alas, Joy never got to ride either a horse or jeep to deliver door-to-door. Instead, she sees many people every day and, as needed, has congratulatory, get-well or sympathy cards to send to Islesford friends and neighbors.

Rebecca Powell gave birth to twins Padraig (6 pounds, 9 ounces) and Brigid (5 pounds, 1 ounce) on Nov. 22, bringing the count of year-round island children on Great Cranberry to 15. The arrival of these two little ones is monumental. Just four years ago, the population of children on GCI was only five. The Longfellow School had been closed since 2000, and GCI students took the mail boat each morning to Islesford, where the Ashley Bryan School still kept its doors open. Things were beginning to look bleak, but with the arrival of a few promising young families and the renovation of the school, much has changed. This Thanksgiving season, those on Great Cranberry continue to celebrate new life on the islands and hope for a lively future. Congratulations to Tom and Becca Powell. Welcome home, Padraig and Brigid!

Thanksgiving weekend saw a lot of travel and gatherings. Kaitlyn, Bode and Cory Duggan spent time on Wednesday with Kaitlyn’s parents, and they had dinner at her brother’s in Lewiston on Thanksgiving Day. They then went to see Cory’s family. Joy Sprague went to her daughter Cary and Frear Hook’s in Richmond for Thanksgiving with Frear’s parents and extended family; Jasmine Samuel spent it with Ashley Bryan and a large group of family and friends at his niece Vanessa Robinson’s in Houston, Texas. Lindsay Eysnogle, Jason Pickering and their daughters, Lucy and Marina, were with friends in Southwest Harbor. Cindy and Dave Thomas were at the Thomas family’s home in Weeks Mills, near Augusta, with nine or 10 others. Barb and Bruce Fernald hosted an on-island dinner with Ann Fernald, Sally Rowan and Skip Stevens, Paul Fernald, Christopher Fernald and Alex, one of Christopher’s fellow staff at the restaurant in Bar Harbor. Alex, from St. Louis, has been in Bar Harbor for four years now and enjoyed the time on the island. Ted and Jeri Spurling hosted Christina Spurling and Andrew Trepanier, Marya and Tor Goettsche-Spurling and college friends Natalie and Tim. Serena Spurling and Rickie Alley were with them early, then at Cara Spurling’s for dinner.

Friday afternoon, Jeri hosted Tony Archino’s “Lyrics and Leftovers.” She was joined by Christina and Marya, Ann Fernald, Natalie, Skip Stevens, Andrew, and Tony; they sang anything from “I’ll Be Workin’ on the Railroad” to Christmas carols.

The Seaside Playhouse will show Christmas and religious-themed movies on Tuesday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. during December. Refreshments will be offered as usual, with occasional Christmas surprises.

Christmas/Hanukkah shopping approaches, and an opportunity to shop without going off island, or a reason to come out to the island, is coming as well. Saturday, Dec. 16, the Islesford Artists’ Gallery will be open for a few hours. Jewelry, photographs, pottery, art, and soap will be available.

Erin Fernald Gray will celebrate her birthday on Dec. 3. Grace Houghton and Jeanne Smith will blow out candles on Dec. 6.