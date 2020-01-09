Sip ‘n’ Print at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — A “Sip ‘n’ Print” block printing workshop hosted by Liz Cutler from ArtWaves will he held at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

“First you will create your own linocut with guidance from Cutler. After that, you will use vibrant colors to ink up your linocut and select from an array of papers to pull mini prints. At the end of the workshop, take home all the prints you pulled that as well as one matted print and your linocut to keep printing at home,” said event organizers.

The workshop is for adults, 21 years and older. Registration is required. Contact 288-4245.