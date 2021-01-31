Share stimulus money with neighbors in need 

BAR HARBOR – Share Our Stimulus (SOS) MDI is back up and running for 2021 with a webpage that makes it easy for community members to share some or all of their stimulus money with neighbors in need.

“Confronted daily by our schools, shops and restaurants still struggling to be open, and unemployment still rampant while the stock market soars, it’s easy to see the unevenness with which our island’s residents are being affected by the pandemic. We are thankful that we can do something to help our community,” said Heidi Welch of Gary Friedmann & Associates. “We love collaborating with the MDI Nonprofit Alliance (MDINA) on this.”

“Our concept is to encourage the generosity of those who can share their federal stimulus with those less fortunate,” said Gary Friedmann. “We created the SOS MDI webpage, hosted at MDINA’s website, to provide annotated links to local nonprofits offering frontline services, such as food pantries, Meals on Wheels, heating assistance, housing support, child care and transportation for medical appointments.”

Originally created in response to the first round of federal stimulus checks, the project inspired contributions last year ranging from $25 to a surprise $10,000 from a donor previously unknown to the recipient organization. The gifts are especially important because, due to pandemic restrictions, nonprofits were unable to host their customary fundraising events: not only were they trying to respond to increased requests for services, but they were also struggling with shortfalls of income.

To share your stimulus, go to sosmdi.org.