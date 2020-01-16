School system budget vote set

BAR HARBOR — Registered voters in each of the four Mount Desert Island towns are eligible to vote on the budget for the MDI Regional School System central office and shared professional services at a meeting next Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m. in the MDI High School library.

The $2.1 million budget, which is 11 percent higher than the budget for the current year, was adopted by the school system board last month.

The largest new item in next year’s budget is $90,000 in salary and benefits for a social worker to help meet the needs of students throughout the district with social, emotional and behavioral problems.