Rotary Roundup Wrobel, club receive special commendations

BAR HARBOR — Ron Wrobel and the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club received certificates of recognition Wednesday, Aug. 15, from Rotary International District Governor Marcel Noel who was visiting from Quebec.

During a meeting at Birch Bay Village, Noel commended the club for its vitality, service record and spirited membership before handing out the two special commendations for extraordinary service.

Wrobel, the club’s long-time treasurer, was lauded for his years of service to the club and community. An accountant at McCoston and Isaac, Wrobel has served as past president. He shepherds the club’s finances and spearheads the volunteer efforts of the annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Seafood Festival.

“He does it all with charm, grace, diligence and kindness,” Noel said to the crowd attending the lunch meeting at Birch Bay Village.

The club was also recognized for its efforts helping bring the Park Street Playground Revitalization Project to its conclusion last fall.

“The members of this club put in countless woman hours and man hours in service, funding, and volunteering to make the project happen for this community,” Marcel said.

The Bar Harbor club is part of Rotary International, which is a global nonprofit committed to bringing professional leaders together to do good in their local communities and in the international community. The Bar Harbor club is currently focusing on literacy and anti-bullying efforts, as well as its normal support of local nonprofits and polio eradication efforts. It is always accepting new members who want to make friends and make positive change.

