Rime of the islanders

The islands have finally been dusted with their first frost. It was a remarkably mild fall up until that point, and now we are reminded of the coming cold weather slowly tightening its grip on coastal communities. As winterberry and conifers begin to be the only color saturating the natural landscape, the deer become more active in their search for available food and a mate. A few of the hunters on GCI already have been successful, taking home a winter’s worth of meat for family and friends.

Venison is back on the menu this week, along with prepared meals generously left behind in many island fridges from chef Cesar Ferreira, who is once again migrating south for the winter. With Hitty’s Café buttoned up, Cesar went to work with leftover ingredients making raviolis, Asian noodles and chicken fingers for no other reason than to be an awesome neighbor and community member. We’ll miss his cooking while he’s gone!

Ashley Bryan read “Looking for a Moose” by Phyllis Root to the little kids, who made moose puppets. Thanks to Shorty and Bobbie Williams’ guests, there were more children than usual at this time of year. Many thanks to Ashley for reading to the children every week. We hope he has a great visit with family for the holiday season, and we look forward to his return to the island.

The Islesford Bookmobile appeared to be making a house call a few days ago, complete with a rocking chair! It’s a bit cold outside now, but this might be worth keeping in mind for spring and summer.

If you need some peace and quiet to look forward to in all the impending holiday madness, look no further than the library on Great Cranberry. A quiet space will be provided on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m. For one hour, all are invited to come and spend time in silence together, focusing and reminding ourselves of what it is to be peaceful. Those who attend should be prepared to sit in relaxation or meditation. This time can help set an intention for the new year that is to come, for what you are grateful for, and for things you are ready to let go of as you transition through winter, a time for inward developments and transformation.