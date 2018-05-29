Planet Pan steels show

The Maine Seacoast Mission sponsored a concert, coordinated by Douglas Cornman, with the Planet Pan steel drum band on the Cranberry House lawn on May 26. A large crowd turned out (approximately 45 people and five dogs.) The group was comprised mostly of students from George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill, and they demonstrated outstanding talent. A good time was enjoyed by all.

Darlene Sumner will host a Toddler Art Class at Cranberry House on Friday, June l, at 11 a.m. These classes will be held every Friday during the summer.

The weather cooperated nicely for all the planned outdoor activities over Memorial Day weekend. Folks came from as far away as Oregon to open their summer homes, get their gardens started and attend the many festivities scheduled. One of those shindigs was the Ladies Aid BBQ held Saturday evening. It was something a bit different for the organization but proved to be a big hit with folks. The main reason it was so popular is because the Islesford grill master extraordinaire, award winner Cory Alley, was manning the coals. Blair Colby was asked to bring wood, Cory’s preferred grilling fuel, to the ball field, so in true Blair fashion, he parked his Army dump truck filled with wood near the seasoned fuel tank grill for easy access then brought a Gator to assist in transporting the heavy trays of chicken from the grill to the aid kitchen and a tractor for the kids to sit on. A true island activity!

The Ladies Aid would like to thank Cory, Blair and all the cooks who brought macaroni, potato and tossed salads, mini Caprese bites, watermelon, beans, macaroni and cheese, breads and more to share with hungry diners. For dessert, there were mini plant pots filled with “dirt” cupcakes, chocolate cakes with chocolate frosting covered with crushes Oreo cookie and decorated with paper flowers and edible decorations by Rubye Alley and Kariah Sumner. Thank you to all who set up, cooked and cleaned and made the evening such fun.

The Daughters of the American Revolution will present a 40th membership anniversary award to Gaile Colby on Friday, June l, at noon at the Cranberry House Arts Center. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend and join in congratulating Gaile.

Yoga sessions, hosted by Darlene Sumner and Colleen Bunker, will begin on Tuesday, June 5, at 9 a.m. Sessions will be every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and Thursday at 6 a.m. throughout the summer.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, but they don’t get around like the dandelions do.” — Slim Acres (1913-2009)