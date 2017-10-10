PIK seeks spooky supplies

Lindsay Lee Staples has asked for items for a spooky project: “I’m in search of items for the PIK Haunted House. We are looking for black, red, white or green sheets. We are also looking for paint, orange lights or any other Halloween props you may not want or you may not be using. Contact me or Karen Ann Martin. Thank you!”

We urge all drivers on the island to exercise extra caution during the weekdays in October. Please watch for children walking or biking to school this month. We hope to see all kids who participate earn those T-shirts.

Mark your calendars for a Harbor Watch Inn yard sale. Jennifer Helman has announced: “Out with the old … in with the new! We’ll be holding a yard sale the weekend of Oct. 14. Items include bed sheets, bath towels, plates, glasses, silverware, cookware, wall art, curtains, lamps and small furniture items.”

Donna Wiegle has informed us that “Tawney Jacobs from WIC — Women, Infants and Children — will be at the Mill Pond Health Center on Monday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you are pregnant or have a child under 5 years old, you may qualify for WIC, a supplemental nutrition program based on income. WIC provides food vouchers for items like milk, cheese, eggs, fruits and vegetables, infant formula, whole grains, cereal, peanut butter and more. Call Tawney to set up an appointment at 667-5304, ext. 245.”

Tom Duchesneau has informed us that “The Emera Maine website provides an option to purchase monthly various amounts of green power. On their website, go to ‘residential,’ ‘programs and services,’ ‘Maine green power.’ You can purchase this power by blocks of kWh. For example, a half block provides 250 kWh per month for $4.95 added to your monthly statement. Purchases increase by blocks up to 2,000 kWh for $35.80. This revenue collected by Emera Maine is used to purchase power from Maine generators of green power. Also, on the website, under residential, you can monitor your daily, monthly or annual use of electricity and compare it to a previous month or year.”

Karen Preston Griffin would like to remind us that the transfer station hours have changed to the winter schedule (Oct. 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018): Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 1-4 p.m.

Happy birthday to Lisa Stanley, Denise Boisvert, Charlotte Joyce Riedel, Rachel Elizabeth Johnson, Jesse George Amburg and Carrie Joyce.