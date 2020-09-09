Cranberry Isles: One for the books 

Autumn is arriving softly on the Cranberry Islands. There is a distinct chill in the night air on the water and leaves already have a tinge of yellow. However, thoughts of hot tea, spices and wood smoke are still only in the background as intracoastal waters teem with pleasure boats, yachts, lobster and fishing vessels.

Librarian Cindy Thomas initiated the 2020 Islesford Neighborhood House Association Adopt-a-Book program on Sept. 1. For $15 each, by Sept. 5, patrons had adopted all 22 new books on the library’s list. Great work, Islesford!

The Islesford Dock Restaurant reminds everyone that the restaurant will close for the season on Sept. 20. The good news is that there is still time to make a few more visits and/or to enjoy delicious take out.

The Beal & Bunker Ferry, AKA “The Mail Boat,” changed to its fall schedule on Sept. 9. The boat leaves Northeast Harbor at 7:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. This schedule continues through the second week of October. For further information, contact Beal & Bunker through messenger on their Facebook page or check their webpage at bealandbunkerferry.com. People may also call 244-3575.

The Cranberry Cove Ferry changed to its fall schedule on Sept. 1. The boat leaves Manset at 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The schedule is set to run through Oct. 1. For further information, passengers can contact Cranberry Cove at downeastwindjammer.com/activities/cranberry-cove-ferry/ or call 244-5882.

Cranberry Isles Schools opened on Tuesday, with classes at both the Ashley Bryan and the Longfellow campuses. Opening ceremonies included a drive-in option where residents could honk and cheer as each student entered the building. A virtual option allowed people to post wishes, hopes and dreams for each student on their pictures. Welcome back to school students, teachers and staff.

Happy anniversary to Stephanie Austin and Robin Fernald, and happy birthday to Nour Wells on Sept. 10. On Sept. 12, happy birthday to Scott Bracy and Christina Bracy Farnsworth. Happy anniversary, on Sept 13, to Emily and Robert Howell. Happy anniversary to Marya and Tor Goettsche-Spurling, and to Dick and Kitty Pierson on Sept. 14. On Sept. 15, happy birthday to Xander Amuso and Kitty Pierson. Happy birthday to Lorraine Bracy on Sept. 16.

“Peace is a daily, a weekly, a monthly process, gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers, quietly building new structures.” – John F. Kennedy.

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Email Barbara Caldwell-Pease at [email protected].