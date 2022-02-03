Northeast Harbor Main Street improvement projects scheduled for February

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The town of Mount Desert has released information about the scope and schedule of the Main Street improvement projects that will occur throughout February in Northeast Harbor.

The location of the work is generally Main Street from the Kimball Lane to north of Old Firehouse Lane. During construction, there will be one-way traffic going south. There may be temporary wait times while work is being done.

Drivers are asked to avoid traveling through the construction zone whenever possible.

The north parking lot will remain accessible to the public, but there may be temporary parking spot closures from time to time.

Schedule of work (subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances):

Week of Feb. 1:

Complete conduit bank crossing on east side of Main Street across from the Kimball Shop.

Week of Feb. 7:

Install electrical duct bank on east side of Main Street at the Cottage Shop.

Install electrical conduit bank on west side of Main Street opposite the Cottage Shop.

Week of Feb. 14:

Install conduit bank from pole to centerline of Main Street in front of Shaw’s Jewelry.

Install electrical conduit bank on west side of Main Street opposite Shaw’s Jewelry.

Week of Feb. 21:

Install conduit bank to centerline of Main Street in front of Great Harbor Marine Museum.

Complete electrical conduit bank on west side of Main Street opposite the Museum.

Week of Feb. 28: