New pastor to be installed

Bev McAloon has issued a special invitation to everyone: “All are invited to join the church community on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1:30 p.m. for Joshua Greene’s installation service as pastor of the Swan’s Island Baptist Church. There will be a reception after the service on Sunbeam at the Quarry Wharf. We do need to know if you are joining us at the reception. Please leave a message on Facebook or contact Nancy Carter (526-4195), Bev McAloon (526-4010), the David Joyce family (526-4413) or Jeanne Hoyle (526-4203). We hope the island community will join the church congregation for this special service and reception!”

It’s time for the Swans Island P.I.K. Fall Festival. P.I.K. (People Interested in Kids) is “a nonprofit community-based organization whose main focus is to enhance Swans Island school programs and social experiences through creative and fun memories.” Karen Ann Martin has excited us with details of this fundraiser; held on Friday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Swans Island Odd Fellows Hall, there is a strong possibility for a spooky haunted house. Come support our kids while having some great family fun.

Donna Wiegle has notified us that Dr. Timothy Oh and the staff of Caring Hands of Maine Dental Center will be on the island for a dental clinic on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Mill Pond Health Center. New and existing patients are welcome. Call their office at 667-6789 to schedule an appointment.

Happy birthday to Bob Dumas, Benjamin Moses Smith, Rachel Solotaroff, Garrett LeMoine, Paul Crawshaw, Kathleen LeMoine, Jordan Gardner, Janice Staples and the love of my life, Karl Haller. Anniversary blessings to Lawrence and Lisa Stanley, Robbie and Alyssa Cook and Tom and Lotti Uber.