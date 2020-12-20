Mission names new Downeast director 

NORTHEAST HARBOR —Melvin D. Adams III has been named Downeast director of Maine Seacoast Mission.

Mission President John Zavodny, after a review of several qualified Downeast director candidates, said, “Mel’s background and professional preparation touches on all aspects of the Mission’s work in Downeast Maine: education, youth development, food security, community building and multi-generational family engagement. But it was really his heart and obvious commitment to the Downeast Maine people and communities that made Mel the clear choice.”

Previously, Adams served as dean of Enrollment Management and Student Services at Washington County Community College, overseeing 16 employees as senior enrollment manager and student advocate. He was a member of the WCCC president’s executive leadership team, fostering cooperation and communication with college and community stakeholders to meet WCCC’s mission, strategic plan, enrollment goals and student success. Adams was also adjunct faculty member at Southern New Hampshire University, teaching several courses in higher education administration.

This is a new position at the Mission, created in part in response to changes in eastern Hancock and Washington counties. This region, where the Mission’s DEC programs and services focus, is home to communities whose economic wellbeing is tied to the fishing, blueberry and tourism industries. Changes in those industries present a renewed opportunity for the Mission to lead in the areas of youth development and college readiness, family resources, food security and community building.

As Maine Seacoast Mission’s Downeast director, Adams is responsible for key programs based out of the Mission’s Downeast campus in Cherryfield.

Adams will be responsible for the DEC staff, facilities and maintenance, budgeting and budget management and coordination of administrative activities with central Mission administration functions including finance, development, technology, planning, assessment and human resources.

Adams said of his new position, “The Maine Seacoast Mission Downeast campus has built strong partnerships and trust with individuals and families. It is through the tireless work of the Downeast campus team that community members trust the work that occurs in our schools and communities.”