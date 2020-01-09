Minimum wage, overtime changes

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Labor is advising workers, job seekers and employers that changes in state and federal wage and overtime are in effect as of Jan. 1.

Maine’s minimum wage rises from $11 to $12 per hour for most workers.

The states minimum salary for exemption from overtime eligibility — which is tied by statute to Maine’s minimum wage — rises from $33,000 to $36,000 per year. This translates to a minimum salary of $692.31 per week. If workers are paid at least this amount, and the work they perform meets the duties test, they are exempt from the overtime pay requirement.

Federal U.S. Department of Labor rules on overtime eligibility are now effective. This means that the federal minimum salary for exemption from overtime eligibility rises from $23,660 to $35,568 per year for a full-time worker, which translates to a minimum salary of $684 per week.

As a result of these changes, Maine’s salary threshold for exemption from overtime eligibility will be higher than the federal level going forward.

