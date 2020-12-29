MDI Hospital September-November birth announcements  

A son, Kovan Seavey, was born Sept. 7 to Melanie Pinkham and Matthew Seavey of Franklin.

A son, Calvin Candage, was born Sept. 22 to Courtney Wasson and Colby Candage of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Eleanor Parkinson, was born Oct. 5 to Christina and Nate Parkinson of Franklin.

A daughter, Charlotte Mace, was born Oct. 24 to Taylor and Donnie Mace of Bass Harbor.

A son, Mitchell Yeo, was born Oct. 25 to Kimberly and Mark Yeo of Bass Harbor.

A son, Kingston Adam Macias, was born Oct. 30 to Taylor Adam and Carlos Macias of Bar Harbor.

A daughter, Madelynn Lindsey, was born Nov. 10 to Elyce Martin of Ellsworth.

A son, Jack Duggan, was born Nov. 14 to Sarahann Coopersmith and Alexander Duggan of Trenton.

A son, Alistair Cornish, was born Nov. 16 to Melissa Haas and Matthew Cornish of Mount Desert.

A daughter, Oona Kirk, was born Nov. 22 to Sarah March and Ian Kirk of Mount Desert.