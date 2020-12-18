McFarland is named Deputy of the Year 

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners Tuesday, via the online meeting platform Zoom, recognized Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff McFarland for being named the Maine Sheriff’s Association Deputy of the Year for 2020.

McFarland was honored for his efforts in saving the life of a suicidal Brooklin man on April 24, 2019.

Sheriff Scott Kane said McFarland was supposed to have been given the award last March, but the association’s annual banquet was cancelled due to the pandemic.

McFarland and his wife, Cheryl, were present Tuesday morning with the sheriff.

Kane read the nomination letter he’d sent to the sheriff’s association. On the day of the incident in April, the Brooklin man had climbed a tree with a belt and was threatening to kill himself. A Maine State Police trooper had been handling the incident and called for backup.

McFarland, Deputy Zach Allen and former Deputy Chris Sargent went to the scene, Kane said. Deputy McFarland was familiar with the man and his family, so he took over “the conversation.”

“Eventually the man agreed to come down and take the belt off,” said Kane. The deputy, who was honored earlier this year for 30 years of service with the department, has a lot of knowledge and trust with peninsula residents, he added. His “calm and professional demeanor helped resolve the situation,” Kane said.

County Commission Chairman and former longtime Sheriff Bill Clark said the designation was an “outstanding honor.”

“You should be very proud, thank you very much,” Clark said.

“It’s interesting,” Clark remarked, “Jeff’s service is only exceeded by his brother [Detective] Steve” McFarland. “The McFarland family has served us well combined 60–some years.”