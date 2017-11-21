MacDonald part of Snowe institute

Congratulations to Sarah Jae MacDonald for being one of five sophomore girls at Mount Desert Island High School chosen by their teachers to participate in former Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe’s Women’s Leadership Institute. We look forward to following Sarah Jae’s adventures and successes with this prestigious program.

In May 2017, Swans Island School sixth through eighth-graders launched their vessel Black Rock, a 5-foot-long plexiglass boat equipped with GPS tracking devices, from the State of Maine training ship into the Gulf Stream. It was launched alongside Patriot Pride and Dirigo. Those following its course (and those who wish to begin following it) use the link educationalpassages.com/boats/00-175320741/. Our sixth to eighth-grade teacher, Michelle Whitman, gave us a recent update: Black Rock “made it to the Moher Coast of Ireland, and rescue efforts are underway. A team from the Mobile & Marine Robotics Research Centre from the University of Limerick have successfully retrieved the Black Rock from the Cliffs of Moher near Doolin.” News and pictures from our Irish friends soon followed: “Hi Michelle, We found the Black Rock safe and sound around 16:00 GMT, in the rocky area northern of Doolin after an hour of search. The mast is missing, and there is a 2-inch hole on the hull (where the mast was attached). The hull was filled with the water, but everything seems to be there. We didn’t have time to check thoroughly what’s in there since it was getting dark and the mini boat was located in a quite remote location. We are going to take the boat to the Mobile Marine & Robotics Research Centre lab at University of Limerick and will follow up … . Greetings from across the ocean from the recovery team Cathal O’Donnell, Oran Dolphin-Murray and Petar Trslic, and all MMRRC team.”

Swans Islander David LeMoine waxed poetic about the adventures of Black Rock: “The islanders once launched a boat. / Across the sea it did float. / It sailed through the tide / and the waves it did ride. / Hopefully it isn’t eaten by a goat.”

A special town meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., in the Swans Island School gymnasium. Gwen May has informed us: “The town clerk will be available at 6:30 p.m. for those who want to register to vote or those who want to change information. The article will be to choose a selectman to finish out Jeffrey Ellison‘s term (which ends in March 2019). The official warrant will be posted as soon as the selectmen sign it. Please come out and vote.”

We wish much happiness to Keyona Colbeth and Brian Bridenstine upon their upcoming nuptials. If you’d like to send a card, gift or gift card, their address is Keyona Colbeth and Brian Bridenstine, 12981 FM 2711, Perryton, TX 79070.

Maine island writers and artists of all ages and kinds are invited to contribute their work to “The Island Reader,” volume 12, summer 2018, the “Island Images Issue.” The submission deadline is Friday, Dec. 1. For complete details, visit www.islandreader.com.

Happy birthday to Carol Haller, Eric Chetwynd, Peter Phillips, Marissa Rozenski and Julie Dangler. Anniversary blessings to Paul and Ruth Joy, Scott and Melanie Carlson, and Spencer and Wendy Joyce.