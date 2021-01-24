Listening circle for teens and young adults 

BAR HARBOR — Healthy Acadia is facilitating a monthly listening circle for Downeast teens and young adults to come together. The Community Circle is a carefully constructed, intentional dialogue space for young people to connect, share their experiences and imagine the future. The Circle will meet from 3–4 p.m. one Thursday per month on the Zoom.

Circle facilitators aim to gather voices of young people and hear their stories, which in turn will help to collectively guide and support the work of Healthy Acadia and other local community organizations. Each month, the Circle will be co-facilitated by a local partner organization working to create positive change in the community. Interested young people may opt to join one or all of the Circles.

Pre-registration is required at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvdO2hqTouHdYRiQKmEFj7cTx8TutbNz6_. Registrants will receive an email containing the Zoom link to join.

Monthly Community Circles

Jan. 21 – Downeast Rainbow Alliance

Feb. 25 – Downeast Restorative Justice

March 25 – Maine Youth Action Network

April 22 – A Climate to Thrive

For more information, contact [email protected]