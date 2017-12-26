Lightning strikes, tower OK

Last week, there was a lightning strike and huge clap of thunder that woke people up on Islesford. Amy and Will Palmer heard and felt it, and all the way down the road, Joy’s house shook. People in Somesville, Northeast Harbor and Bass Harbor also heard the thunder. The broadband tower was checked the next day: glad to hear it is well grounded. Lightning is amazing and doesn’t limit itself to what’s at the top of a hill or an elevated tower. It once struck and split a tree downhill from a family’s house in Maryland. There were a lot of things more easily accessible.

There were eight days of Hanukkah a couple of weeks ago, and we’re now in the 12 days of Christmas. Here’s to safe travel for a good time with friends and family and to meeting new friends and family. Three cheers for grandchildren, especially new ones!

When you say the words holiday and decorate, there is one Cranberry family that comes to mind, and that is the Sanborn family, Norman, Kelly and their two lovely daughters, Melanie and Jessica. This is especially true at Christmas time, as Norman and his eldest daughter Jessica both have birthdays just before the holiday. Many times throughout the year, this family opens their door to welcome friends and neighbors for celebrations. This year has been no different, with 2017 ending with a Christmas party for all ages on Dec. 19 at their lovely home. Thank you to the Sanborn family for all the fun you bring to our small island.

Christmas decorations continue down at the town dock thanks to Patrick Allen and Philippe Donald, who put up a beautiful lighted tree on the end of the dock. What a nice scene to greet folks as they come home from work or shopping. Thank you, Patrick and Philippe, for bringing smiles to many faces this holiday season.

The Cranberry Community gathered at the beautiful Cranberry Isles Congregational Church to celebrate Christmas Eve service on Dec 24. With Pastor Tom Powell presiding over the service and voices lifted in song, the group celebrated the birth of Christ with their neighbors in this very special place. A luncheon and Yankee swap was held at the Ladies Aid building following the service.

Ann Fernald went with her son Paul to Baltimore for Christmas with Robin Fernald, Stephanie Austin and her great-grandson, Henry.

Jeri and Ted Spurling spent a couple of days in Warrensburg, N.Y., with Marja and Tor Goettsche-Spurling. Jeri went out to cross-country ski in fresh snow. Thanks to the snowfall, they didn’t know if they could head back to Mount Desert Island on Saturday. They hoped to get to the Somesville Union Meeting House for the Christmas Eve service Saturday evening. Christina Spurling is now the music director there and was including selections from Handel’s Messiah. Jeri and Ted’s plan, weather permitting, was to return to Islesford on Christmas Day and join Cara and Serena and company for Christmas.

Jason Pickering, Lindsay Eysnogle and their girls Luciana and Marina, went to spend Christmas with the Eysnogle family in Wisconsin.

Sally Rowan and Skip Stevens had a long jaunt away from Islesford: Baltimore, for the end of semester meetings with students at Coppin State, where Skip teaches; then to Durham, N.C., to visit Ben Stevens and Andrea Ruby and to meet their new grandson, Milo; and finally to Pittsburgh for Christmas with Skip’s sister Jeanne, Andy Kohn and their son Lex.

Jeremy Alley, Katelyn Damon and Elliott Damon Hadlock went to Colorado to spend time with Ashley Alley Stapelman, Drew and their 4-month-old son Emmett, and some of Katelyn’s friends.

The islands got snow before Christmas. It was supposed to be 1-3 inches, but ended up at 5. Joy Sprague had gone off and said the road was bearable, but she was glad to get back to Northeast Harbor and the island. Beal and Bunker posted a heads-up notice that the weather forecast for Monday, Christmas Day, consisted of everything from “light snow” to “a possible foot,” and it suggested the last boat on Sunday might be the best choice. Winter on the islands! Keep a bag in the car for unexpected overnights.

A pileated woodpecker has been seen and heard in the middle of Islesford. They’re larger than many woodpeckers, and their pecking is proportionally louder.

The Cranberry and Islesford Post Offices will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Joy and Eileen will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Richard Hill closes the year’s birthdays on Dec. 30. Happy birthday, Richard.

Birthday greetings to Turner Edward Graeme Day on Jan. 10 and to Robin and Fritz Fernald on Jan. 11. A very happy birthday to Helen Dudman on Jan. 13 and to our own Anna Fernald on Jan. 14. May you all have wonderful celebrations with friends and family.

Quote of the week: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.” — Mother Teresa.

Happy New Year!