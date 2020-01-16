Library meets another goal

BAR HARBOR — Jesup Memorial Library has met Phase 2 of its fundraising goal, library officials announced last Friday.

According to the announcement, “work is underway to protect the Jesup from flooding.” The aim of the $1 million second phase of the project was to repair the existing roof and drainage system in the library. Phase 2 funds also went to demolishing the neighboring building purchased in Phase 1 of the project.

The next phase that the library is raising money for is the expansion of the library, estimated at a cost of $4.3 million.