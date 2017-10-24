Library lures with ghost stories

Ghost stories, anyone? Halloween is around the corner, and Cindy Thomas presented “Ghosts in the House,” read by Ashley Bryan. The creative project for the kids was … ghosts. Extra special guests were on hand: Emmett and Ashley Alley Stapelman. This was Emmett’s first visit to the Islesford Library — get ‘em young with books! They’re here for a couple of weeks to visit family, friends and the old neighborhood.

Darlene Sumner, the Ladies Aid and the Congregational Church of GCI will continue with Operation Christmas Child this season. They are asking for donations of individually wrapped toothbrushes, bar soap, deflated soccer balls with pumps, stuffed animals, other “Wow Toys,” sewing kits, crafts, coloring books, crayons, pencils, pens and paper. These donations should be deposited at the back of the church. The last day to donate is Nov. 11. If you would like to make a monetary donation to help cover the $9 cost of shipping each box, please give your donation to Darlene Sumner on GCI or Amy Palmer on LCI.

Lou Millar was welcomed back to the island on Tuesday. She is recovering well after a stint in the hospital and will celebrate her 96th birthday on GCI on Monday, Oct. 30!

Betsy Hall’s birthday is Nov. 4. Happy birthday, Betsy!

We look forward to reporting all the news. Send items to us by 5 p.m. on Sunday. For Islesford, email Sally Rowan at [email protected], and for Great Cranberry, email Sarah McCracken at [email protected] or call her at 978-879-5939.